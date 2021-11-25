Area youth finalist for QuestBridge scholarship

Victoria Griffin

Victoria Griffin, a senior at Surry Early College High School, has been selected as a QuestBridge Scholarship finalist.

The QuestBridge Scholarship is one of the top need-based scholarships in the nation. It seeks to pair students withcompetitive colleges and universities across the country, providing substantial financial aid and opportunities for students attending a given “match” university.

The finalist stage of this process means that Victoria was selected based on academic achievement and other criteria. She will learn on or around Dec. 1 if she is matched with one of the colleges or universities she has ranked and applied to.