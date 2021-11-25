North Surry cheerleaders help decorate at Ridgecrest

Members of the North Surry varsity cheerleaders pose for a photo at RidgeCrest Retirement and Assisted Living. They are, from left, Summer Goins, Marisa Hicks, Cloe Marsh, Anahy Rincon, Alexis Bourne, Emily Bruner, Emmory Thomas, Airam Casas, and Schae Lawson. (Submitted photo)

Summer Goins and Emmory Thomas try and untangle the Willow tree lights.

Schae Lawson and Alexis Bourne prepare to find a good place for the snowmen.

Several members of the North Surry High School Varsity Cheerleading squad spent a recent Saturday morning volunteering at RidgeCrest Retirement and Assisted Living. They sat up displays and strung lights for the upcoming Holiday Walk of Hope.

This is the second year that RidgeCrest has sponsored the walk-through holiday light show. It runs Thursday Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 9-11, each night from 6-8 p.m. All proceeds go toward the Alzheimer’s Association.

The cheerleaders are coached by Hope Ward