Surry Early College High School Students Pinned in Interact Pinning Ceremony

November 24, 2021

Surry Early College Interact officers are, front, from left, president Victoria Hernandez, vice president Emanuel Urquiza; back row, Interact sponsor Erin Jones, treasurer Jacqueline Trejo, and secretary Yuridia Gallegos-Echavarrieta.

Four Surry Early College High School Interact officers were pinned in a ceremony held by the Mount Airy Rotary Club at Cross Creek Country Club earlier this month.

The 2021-2022 Interact officers are president, Victoria Hernandez; vice president, Emanuel Urquiza; secretary, Yuridia Gallegos-Echavarrieta; and treasurer, Jacqueline Trejo. The teacher sponsor for the club is Erin Jones.

Interact is a high school service club that works with the Mount Airy Rotary to complete service projects in the community. This year, the school’s Interact Club has sponsored Purple Pinkie Day to raise money for polio vaccinations, led the campaign to wear red for Red Ribbon Week, and held a car wash and haunted hallway to raise money to sponsor children for the Salvation Army Angel Tree.

Upcoming events for Interact members are organizing a blood drive sponsored by the American Red Cross and collecting canned food to be donated to the Foothills Food Pantry.