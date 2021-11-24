Police reports

• Cell phones have been a target of thieves recently in Mount Airy, according to city police reports.

This included a larceny discovered Saturday in which a Samsung Galaxy phone valued at $700 was stolen at Walmart. It is owned by Tammy Lea Waldrop, a King resident. The phone is described as black in color, with a blue case also stolen during the incident.

Another cell phone and case with a total value of $1,019 was taken last Wednesday from the Speedway convenience store on West Pine Street, where the victim of the crime, Travis Neil Schell of Crystal Lane, is employed.

The phone, described as a Samsung Galaxy Note20 model in a black and purple case, was stolen after being left in a restroom at the business.

• A civil disturbance call Saturday on Renfro Street near Moore Avenue resulted in Ashley Michelle Hicks, 31, of 1621 S. Main St., being charged with driving while impaired.

Hicks was seen stumbling to her car and starting to drive away by Officer J.R. McLamb, who then conducted field sobriety testing that indicated the woman was impaired, police records state. She later consented to a blood draw at Northern Regional Hospital and was released on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on Dec. 20.

• The Tractor Supply Co. store on Rockford Street was the scene of a theft Friday, when an unknown suspect walked out of the business with two large 12-volt car batteries in a shopping cart without paying. The Traveller heavy-duty batteries are valued at $150.