Dollyhite named micro-school facilitator

November 23, 2021 John Peters II News 0

Joel Tedder

<p>Catherine Dollyhite</p>

Catherine Dollyhite

The Mount Airy City Schools Board of Education recently appointed Catherine Dollyhite as facilitator of the Mount Airy City Schools Micro-School. Dollyhite joined the city school system in January of 2020 as curriculum facilitator of Jones Intermediate School.

The micro-school began in August with less than 10 students, though more than 30 have now moved into the program. The micro school offers virtual instruction to students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

“With the rapid growth of this program, more support is needed to ensure students and families are well connected with the district and resources needed for success,” the school system said in announcing her appointment. “Ms. Dollyhite will be working with Ms. Penny Willard, director of innovative programming, to structure and develop the school’s offerings while serving the increasing enrollment. She will transition to this role beginning Jan. 3.”

“The Mount Airy City Schools Micro-School has allowed our district to expand our innovative practices,” Willard said. “Ms. Dollyhite’s skill set will ensure that targeted and engaging lessons are designed and delivered to meet every child at their point of need. She will be a strong asset to our team and I look forward to serving our students and families with her in this new journey.”

With the vacancy created with her transition, Dalton Tedder will serve as interim curriculum facilitator at Jones beginning Jan. 3. Tedder has been interning at Jones this semester as part of his work with High Point University (HPU). He is the third educator in Mount Airy City Schools to go through HPU’s Leadership Academy. He will graduate from the program in May 2022 when he will have earned a Masters of Education in Educational Leadership and be eligible for North Carolina licensure as school administrator.

“I am excited to continue working with the Jones Intermediate School family,” Tedder said. “Working alongside the administrative team and staff members has been an incredible experience. My internship has allowed me to learn from Mrs. Payne and build relationships with the students and staff.”

“I am excited about the opportunities in store for students and families affiliated with the Mount Airy City Schools Micro-School, who will be served by Ms. Dollyhite, and equally excited for the students and staff at Jones Intermediate, who will benefit from Mr. Tedder’s leadership,” said Jones Intermediate Principal Chelsy Payne.

Learn more about the city micro-school by visiting http://bit.ly/MACSmicro