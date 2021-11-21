Health screenings set for Dec. 1

November 21, 2021 John Peters II News 0

Residents living in and around the Mount Airy can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions by taking part in upcoming healthcare screenings by Life Line Screening.

Cross Creek Country Club will host this community event on Dec. 1, at 1129 Greenhill Rd in Mount Airy.

Screenings can check for:

· The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

· HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels

· Diabetes risk

· Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

· Kidney and thyroid function, and more.

Package pricing starts at $149, but consultants will work with clients to create a package that is right based on age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit the website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Avance registration is required.