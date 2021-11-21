Arts grant money available

The Surry Arts Council will be subgranting funds from the North Carolina Arts Council Grassroots Arts Program to Surry County nonprofit groups who provide arts programming. The subgrant application is available online at www.ncarts.org.

Applications must be received in the Surry Arts Council office by 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10. Award notifications will be made on or before Dec. 31.

Applications may be mailed to the Surry Arts Council, PO Box 141, Mount Airy, NC 27030, emailed to rj@surryarts.org, faxed to 336-786-9822, or dropped by the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street.

Call 336-786-7998, or email tanya@surryarts.org if you have questions regarding this application.