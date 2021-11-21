Arts grant money available

After a year-long COVID-19 related hiatus, the Surry Arts Council Summer Concert Series is returning with three shows at the end of April.

The popular series, which features regional and national musical acts in concert at the Blackmon Amphitheatre, has more than 50 shows on the slate for this year, a welcome return to normalcy for area fans after all 52 of last year’s concerts were cancelled.

But there will be a few corona virus-related restrictions this year, at least during the first three shows set for April 29-May 1.

The Embers featuring Craig Woolard will open the 2021 Summer Series at the Blackmon Amphitheatre on Thursday, April 29, followed by Legacy Motown Revue and Cat5 on Friday and Saturday of that weekend, all operating on a modified schedule.

“Due to COVID restrictions and guidelines, the arts council’s choice was to cancel opening weekend or open with a modified schedule and they chose the latter,” said the council’s Tanya Jones in a statement announcing the return of the series.

The modified schedule will include a 7 p.m. show and a 9 p.m. show each night during the first weekend. Patrons will choose which show they wish to attend each night. Gates for the 7 p.m. Early Show will open at 6 p.m. The Early Show audience will leave after the show ends at 8 p.m. and patrons for the 9 p.m. Late Show will be admitted.

“Season ticket holders will need to specify their preferred showtime in advance for the three opening weekend shows by emailing courtney@surryarts.org or calling 336-786-7998 and speaking with Lucas or Courtney,” Jones said in the statement. Others may purchase individual tickets online at www.surryarts.org for their preferred show times at these opening weekend shows or call or go by the Surry Arts Council office. If available, tickets will also be on sale at the gates but patrons are encouraged to get tickets in advance.

Patrons must follow CDC guidelines that include placing their chair groups six feet apart and wearing masks except when eating or drinking. Dancing must be limited to that space as well.

“The number per concert will be limited and we will be following state guidelines regarding the number per concert. Children will not be admitted free on the first weekend and will be guided by the same rules as adults.”

Legacy Motown Revue will play on Friday, April 30, following the same schedule and guidelines, as will the CAT5 band on Saturday, May 1.

”The arts council had a choice of cancelling the first weekend this year or trying this schedule and hoping that the Governor opens up outdoor venues at an increased capacity so that the remaining concerts can return to the regular schedule,” Jones said in the statement. “The arts council requests that patrons check Facebook.com/surryartscouncil for updates. “

She said many of the series’ past bands are returning along with some new ones. The Dairy Center and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be on hand for Summer Series concerts with hot dogs, sandwiches, snacks, beer, and wine available for purchase. No outside alcohol or coolers are permitted to be brought into the Amphitheatre area. There will be no exceptions.

Annual passes are on sale for $125 plus tax. In addition to the Summer Series, the Annual Pass also includes admission to the weekly WPAQ Merry-Go-Round at the Historic Earle Theatre.

Summer Series rack cards with the season schedule are available for pick up at the Surry Arts Council, the Historic Earle Theatre, and the Andy Griffith Museum. The series may also be accessed online at www.surryarts.org. Annual Passes are available online www.surryarts.org, at the Surry Arts Council office, 218 Rockford Street, or at the gates prior to shows. Individual tickets for the Summer Series shows are $15 plus tax. Patrons are asked to have correct change as gate staff will not have coins at the gates. Again, advance purchase for the first weekend is encouraged.

“The arts council is excited to be opening up the series and is grateful to all patrons as we work through this together,” she said.

For additional information on the Summer Series, contact Courtney Thompson at courtney@surryarts.org or call 336-786-7998.