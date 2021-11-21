Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Paul Frances Miller, 39, of Surry County to Heather Jean Willoughby, 36, of Surry County.

– Casey Drew Bowman, 31, of Forsyth County to Jodi Lynn Willford, 36, of Surry County.

– Robert Lawrence Schupp Jr., 63, of Surry County to Peggy Maureen Spinelli, 67, of Surry County.

– Brian James Rector, 31, of Surry County to Justine Kamille Gillian Jackson, 30, of Surry County.

– Jackson Cramer Smith, 23, of Surry County to Caroline Grace Westmoreland, 25, of Surry County.

– Samuel Gordon Hall, 33, of Wilkes County to Kelly Jo Wyatt, 33, of Wilkes County.

– Kris Brian Slavey, 50, of Surry County to Carrie Ann Sturgil, 47, of Surry County.

– Samuel Lee Barker, 25, of Wilkes County to Jessica Rae Eldridge, 21, of Surry County.