City designates $295,000 for downtown projects

After voting in early October to designate $295,000 in city funds for an array of projects downtown, the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners has made it a done deal.
The board voted unanimously in favor of a budget amendment to actually provide that funding during a meeting Thursday night.
It is targeted for an updated downtown master plan; public restrooms in the 400 block of North Main, to be installed in an area of a municipal parking lot between Brannock and Hiatt Furniture and Old North State Winery;
Also, improvements to outdoor spaces centered around public art, including a large-scale Andy Griffith mural on a wall at Brannock and Hiatt Furniture and further work in Melva’s Alley now containing a mural of late local singer Melva Houston; public alleyway improvements involving a sanitation and security camera initiative for which the key component is repaving an alley on Oak Street and implementing sanitation solutions there; and new banners for Main and Market streets.
Those projects have a total price tag estimated at $592,000. The group Mount Airy Downtown Inc. has agreed to supply $297,00 of that using revenues from a special Municipal Service District tax levied on property owners in the central business district.
Some Mount Airy officials were wary of allocating such a huge sum of city dollars without knowing where the funds will come from to foot the bill.
Thursday’s night action authorized the money to be taken from the municipality’s fund balance, which also has been referred to as its surplus or savings.
However, officials hope that this can be recouped through the $3.2 million allocated to Mount Airy in the federal American Rescue Plan Act passed earlier this year, which the allowable uses of are still being studied by city staff members.
Koch questions plan cost
Thursday’s passage of a budget ordinance amendment designating money for the downtown improvements originally was part of a consent agenda in which items considered routine are lumped together for approval with a single vote minus discussion.
However, at the request of Commissioner Tom Koch, one project, the updating of the downtown master plan, was moved to the regular agenda to allow such discourse.
He mentioned an initial arrangement calling for the city government to pay $75,000 toward a total $125,000 cost for the update, with the group Mount Airy Downtown Inc. to supply $50,000.
The downtown plan, to modernize a previous one in 2004, will include identifying development opportunities downtown to guide public and private investments in a cost-effective manner; public parking solutions; a traffic-flow analysis and possible changes such as the removal of stoplights along North Main Street, making it two-way rather than one-way and burying overhead power lines, among others.
Koch pointed out that the actual cost of the plan update — to be performed by the Benchmark firm already providing in-house planning services to the municipality — is listed as $67,000.
The board member suggested that the city’s funding input be adjusted to conform to the percentage of the original cost-sharing arrangement with Mount Airy Downtown, and questioned the accuracy of all the projects’ costs.
Main Street Coordinator Lizzie Morrison, who is associated with the group that works to improve the central business district and attended Thursday night’s meeting, offered an explanation.
Morrison advised council members that the downtown organization has committed its share as promised.
“To date, we’ve spent $50,000 on downtown planning documents,” she said. Morrison added that that the $8,000 difference between the actual cost of the master plan update to the city and the earlier estimate will go toward further such expenses.
“Beating it to death”
After Morrison spoke, Commissioner Marie Wood — who had asked that the budget amendment designating the city’s share of funding be placed on Thursday night’s agenda — said enough was enough.
“I think it’s time to vote on this,” Wood said of the issue that had been discussed during multiple meetings and earlier approved in theory, albeit a 3-2 vote in early October.
Wood, who is on the board of directors of Mount Airy Downtown Inc., serving on an ex officio basis as a liaison between the municipal government and that group, said she trusts its financial planning.
“They’re not going to spend money that they can’t justify and fit within the categories,” added Wood. “So I think it’s time we vote on this and quit hashing it out and bringing it up and beating it to death.”
“I had no idea they’d already spent $50,000,” Koch responded in reference to Mount Airy Downtown, saying he was satisfied with Morrison’s explanation.
He subsequently voted in favor of a motion introduced by Wood to actually supply the city funding.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.