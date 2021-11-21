State budget has millions for city, airport

The long-awaited passage of a state budget in Raleigh is being hailed close to home, since it includes funding for projects in Mount Airy and at the local airport.
“As part of that good news there are several good things that are going to help our community going forward,” Mayor Ron Niland announced Thursday night during a general comment period near the end of a city council meeting.
These include projects to replace aging utility lines in Mount Airy, for Ararat River restoration and terminal and taxiway work at Mount Airy-Surry County Airport.
The total earmarked for those needs in the new state budget is about $6.5 million, according to figures presented Thursday night regarding city projects and information from the airport Friday.
Earlier Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper had signed what was considered an overdue spending package, the first comprehensive state budget in three years. It was supposed to be in place by July 1.
North Carolina had been the last state in the country without an enacted budget in place for this year and Thursday’s breakthrough came after weeks of negotiations between Cooper and legislative leaders.
The budget projects spending $25.9 billion this year, $27 billion next year and several billion dollars more in federal coronavirus relief aid, according to state sources.
Despite the delay, local officials seem pleased with the final results, based on appreciative comments by Mayor Niland and Commissioner Steve Yokeley during the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners meeting.
“Ticking time bomb” defused?
Niland was especially excited about a $1.5 million grant in the budget to address aging water and sewer lines in and around the downtown area.
“This is replacing 80-year-old lines that have been in the ground since almost the first lines put in in the city,” Niland explained.
Aging underground utility pipes have been a major concern in Mount Airy for years, with a former official once referring to their presence as “a ticking time bomb” threatening the municipality.
The state grant targets lines in a number of key areas.
“Our plan is to replace water and sewer (along) Oak Street from Main Street to Market Street,” Public Works Director Mitch Williams explained, then on Franklin Street from Main Street to South Street.
“Which will essentially finish all the underground water lines necessary for redevelopment — whatever happens in the future long after I’m gone,” Niland said.
Some utility needs will still exist in the city, based on an earlier capital needs summary listing long-range water and sewer rehabilitation projects totaling about $4.3 million through just the 2025-26 fiscal year.
Overall, the new state budget contains $1.7 billion for water and sewer improvements.
Another $650,000 is earmarked locally for restoring eroded stretches of the Ararat River near Riverside Drive where an extension of the Granite City Greenway is in the works.
While Niland indicated Thursday that this money also will fund a one-mile extension of the city greenway system, Parks and Recreation Director/Interim City Manager Darren Lewis said afterward that this eventually might occur through the state funding.
But for now river restoration is the focus, Lewis added. There are no plans to further expand the greenway beyond a project now at hand to extend the asphalt pathway 1.2 miles north of Riverside Park to the area of SouthData Inc. on Technology Lane.
Funding for airport
Mount Airy/Surry County Airport is a big beneficiary of the state funding, being allocated a total of $4.4 million for two different projects.
“In the state budget we had an approval of $2.9 million for the construction of a new terminal building,” Airport Manager George Crater disclosed Friday.
“We have been awarded $1.5 million for the completion of the parallel taxiway,” Crater added regarding another project. “We are currently in the process of getting plans approved with the Division of Aviation.”
The completion of a full parallel taxiway is a safety improvement. A parallel taxiway typically is a path for aircraft which connects a runway with aprons, hangars, terminals and other facilities. This allows planes to vacate the runway quicker, permitting others to land or take off in shorter time frames.
“After approval we plan to put the project out for bids in early 2022,” the airport manager advised Friday.
As for the new terminal building, Crater has not received any formal documentation from the N.C. Division of Aviation on the timeline for that project, but expects it to also be in process during 2022.
“As always, all of our timelines can change due to the delivery of materials and could easily be pushed back six months,” he mentioned. “I am hopeful to get both projects moving as soon as possible.”
Mayor Niland said the airport measures are important economically to the community at large, whether citizens realize that or not.
“It is sort of out of sight and out of mind for most of us, because we don’t own an airplane or fly an airplane,” he acknowledged.
Yet when it comes to corporations in America, “that’s how they get around,” Niland remarked, noting that some local companies have business ties to far-flung parts of the country which must be reached quickly.
Seven corporate jets are now hangared at the local airport, according to Niland, who represents the city on the facility’s governing board along with Commissioner Jon Cawley.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.