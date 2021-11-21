Police reports

• A Siloam man was jailed under a $50,000 secured bond Wednesday on felony charges involving a stolen vehicle and drugs, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

John Lee Purvis, 31, of 185 Steve’s Way, was encountered by officers during a traffic stop in the 300 block of South Franklin Road, who discovered outstanding warrants for him on charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and altering/destroying stolen motor vehicle parts. These had been issued through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 21.

Purvis also was wanted on felony drug charges filed by Yadkin County authorities on Sept. 28, including possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a drug vehicle/dwelling. The Wednesday traffic stop led to him being further accused of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, a felony, and possessing drug paraphernalia.

He is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Nov. 29.

• Adam Wayne Cagle, 38, listed as homeless, was charged with second-degree trespassing Thursday due to being on property from which he had been banned. That location was unclear in police records. Cagle is facing a Dec. 20 court date.

• Dollar General on North Renfro Street was the scene of a larceny Monday, when Cordova gloves were taken by an unknown suspect.

• Tammy Lee Willis, 59, of 1259-D W. Lebanon St., was charged with driving while impaired and displaying fictitious registration on Nov. 10 during a traffic stop for driving left of center in the 2100 block of Riverside Drive.

Willis was released under a $500 unsecured bond and is to be in District Court on Dec. 6.