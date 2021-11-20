Holiday to affect garbage service

November 20, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

The coming of Turkey Day on Thursday will affect sanitation schedules in Mount Airy.

This includes no residential garbage collection on the holiday itself, with Thursday’s routes to be collected Wednesday instead, on a curbside-only basis.

Wednesday’s residential routes will be collected on schedule, curbside only.

And the route normally serviced on Friday will be run next Monday.

No commercial garbage collection will occur on Thanksgiving Day or Friday.

Meanwhile, the Thursday and Friday industrial roll-off routes will be collected early, on Wednesday.

As a result of the schedule juggling, no yard waste pickups are to occur next Monday.

City offices will be closed both Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving.