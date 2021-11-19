Local candidate filing period opens soon

DOBSON — This was not an election year in Mount Airy and Surry County, but 2021 will not not escape politics altogether, with the candidates’ filing period to open early next month for various elections in 2022.
It begins on Dec. 6 at noon and ends on Dec. 17 at the same time at the Surry County Board of Elections office in Dobson.
That will set the stage for a possible primary in March leading to the general election in November 2022.
Next year has extra significance in Mount Airy from a political standpoint. Municipal balloting in 2022 will be the first held in an even-numbered year after state legislative action approving a locally initiated request to shift city elections from odd-numbered ones.
That move added an extra 12 months to the terms of office holders elected to four-year terms in 2017, who otherwise would have faced voters in 2021.
At stake in the upcoming municipal election are the seats now held by Mayor Ron Niland and three members of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.
These include North Ward Commissioner Jon Cawley, South Ward Commissioner Steve Yokeley and Joe Zakescik, the city’s at-large board member. Zalescik recently was appointed to fill an unexpired term for that position, last subject to an election in 2019.
State law prescribes that a person appointed to a board vacancy will serve until the next municipal election, in this case 2022, when he or she can seek a full four-year term.
Early interest shown
Zalescik has said he intends to file to run for a full term.
As its name suggests, the at-large commissioner seat is open to residents from all parts of the city, which also is the case with the mayoral post.
Teresa Lewis, a former at-large commissioner, is openly campaigning for mayor, including the placement of campaign signs all around town.
Commissioner Cawley said in June that he would run for mayor in 2022, and Niland is expected to, also.
This would free up Cawley’s North Ward seat, since he would not be able to seek both the mayor and commissioner positions at the same time.
Residents must live in that ward in order to file for commissioner there.
At last check, Commissioner Yokeley had not decided if he will seek re-election in the South Ward, where candidates also are limited by its boundaries.
The number of other office-seekers could grow significantly in the coming weeks, based on checks with local political insiders.
Those tossing their hats into the ring for mayor must pay a filing fee of $113 and for a commissioner seat, $96.
If three or more candidates file for a particular seat in the non-partisan city election, a primary is required in which the two top vote-getters will square off in the general election next November.
The primary, if needed, is scheduled for March 8, a staff member in the elections office said Thursday.
Along with council hopefuls, candidates for three seats on the Mount Airy Board of Education will file in December, including Districts A and B and an at-large position.
County, state races
The Dec 6-17 filing period also affects county government offices including that of Surry Sheriff Steve Hiatt, who is now in his first term.
Three seats on the Surry County Board of Commissioners additionally will be part of that process, including those now held by Bill Goins in the Mount Airy District; Mark Marion in the Central District, who is the board’s chairman; and South District Commissioner Eddie Harris.
The District 2, 3 and 4 seats on the Surry County Board of Education also are included in next month’s filing period, as are those of Surry/Stokes district attorney, clerk of court and three judge seats for Surry and Stokes. The District 3 school board race involves filling the unexpired term for a vacancy recently created by the resignation of Early Coe.
State offices involved include the local delegation of the N.C. General Assembly, the 90th District seat in the House of Representatives and the 36th District Senate seat.
Before Nov. 5, two House districts encompassed Surry, including District 90 served by Rep. Sarah Stevens and the 91st District of Rep. Kyle Hall from Stokes County. That was changed to District 90 alone, which includes all of Surry County and part of Wilkes, according to the Surry Board of Elections.
Senate-wise the county previously was included in districts 30 and 45, served by Phil Berger and Deanna Ballard, respectively, but that has been changed to District 36 alone covering Surry, Yadkin, Wilkes and Alexander counties.
While other candidates will file in Dobson, the district attorney and judge hopefuls are required to do so at the state elections headquarters in Raleigh.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.