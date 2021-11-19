Police reports

November 18, 2021 Thomas Joyce

• A store in Mayberry Mall has become the victim of a felony false-pretense crime, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

It occurred Tuesday at Enmar Accessories, where a known suspect exchanged stolen property valued at $400 for cash. It is listed as Dell Latitude computer hardware and software products.

In addition to the mall business, Millennium Charter Academy is listed as a victim in the case that was still under investigation at last report.

• A break-in and theft incident, discovered last Saturday, targeted Dusty’s Car Wash in the 300 block of East Pine Street.

A coin-operated machine was forcibly entered and an undisclosed sum of money stolen from within. The crime targeted a vacuum machine and also involved the loss of a propane cylinder and car-cleaning wipes. Four metal latches for vacuum machinery at the car wash also received damage put at $60.

• The Aldi supermarket on State Street was the scene of a larceny on Nov. 9, with packaged ham, Tide laundry detergent pods, Downy laundry scent booster and a six-pack of AA batteries listed as taken. The loss totaled more than $25.