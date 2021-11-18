Santa to a senior effort launched

In all the fast-paced excitement of Christmas, one segment of society — senior citizens — sometimes gets lost in the shuffle, but an annual gift program has been launched in Mount Airy to help fill that void.
The national Be a Santa to a Senior campaign targets older adults who might live isolated existences and otherwise would receive no gifts at all. At the same time it provides basic necessities that some might have trouble affording in inflationary times.
“It is under way now,” Mary McHugh, a spokesman for the effort here, said Thursday. It is regularly spearheaded locally by Home Instead Senior Care, which provides in-home services to that population.
Home Instead works with non-profit and community organizations to identify older residents in this area who can benefit from the gift program now in its 10th year in Mount Airy. It will run through Dec. 3, according to information from McHugh.
The mechanism for making this happen involves Christmas trees that have been placed at various locations around town which are decorated with ornaments containing seniors’ first names and presents desired by them.
Trees are located at:
• Pages Books and Coffee, 192 N. Main St., Mount Airy;
• Belk at Mayberry Mall, 388 Frederick St.;
• Chick-Fil-A at 2007 Rockford St.;
• The C.F. Jones dining establishment, 976 W. Pine St;
• Goin’ Postal at 707 W. Pine St.
Individuals simply visit the holiday trees at the locations listed, choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it wrapped or unwrapped to the store with the ornament attached.
Blankets, adult diapers and toiletries are just a few of the basic necessities on the holiday wish lists of seniors as part of this year’s program, information from McHugh mentioned. Other gifts can include clothing and general items that brighten one’s day.
Shoppers are encouraged to buy as many gifts for seniors as they would like, which are to be delivered to recipients in time for the holiday season.
Even with the pandemic raging, about 500 people were assisted in the Mount Airy area in 2020, up from more than 400 the year before.
“We were able to satisfy the need and that was great,” McHugh added Thursday.
And this year, the program reach has been broadened with about 600 people expected to benefit.
Along with the physical aspects of the gifts, organizers say the program is a way of reminding older adults that they are cherished by the community while ensuring overlooked seniors feel the warmth of the holiday season again this year.
This can help eliminate cases of the holiday blues, in the view of Van Lankford, owner of the Home Instead office serving Surry and surrounding counties, who says small acts of kindness make a big impact in that regard.
“We’ve all experienced feelings of loneliness during the pandemic, and seniors are at a particularly high risk for isolation,” Lankford said in a statement.
“Be a Santa to a Senior shows the older adults in our community that they are valued and thought of during the holidays,” he further stated. “Finding ways to care and support one another is important now more than ever and we are grateful for the community’s involvement every year.”
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.