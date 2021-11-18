Silver Pen offers prize money to high schoolers

November 18, 2021 John Peters II News 0

RidgeCrest, a Mount Airy senior living center, will be awarding area high school seniors with cash prizes up to $2,500 toward their post-graduate plans in the annual Silver Pen Writing Competition.

The contest typically involves eligible students writing an essay around a topic chosen by RidgeCrest’s parent company, Senior Living Communities.

This year’s writing contest will be built around the topic “How have the extracurricular programs such as music, art, clubs, and/or sports teams benefited your education and personal growth? How do you feel it would affect the education system if they were taken away?”

“The Silver Pen Scholarship is an extraordinary opportunity for our members to connect with the local community and support these talented students,” said Wendy Guy, executive director at RidgeCrest.

Members at Ridgecrest form The Silver Pen Committee, choosing the essay topic, evaluating the submissions, and awarding three prizes.

“Our members enjoy the responsibility that comes with this competition,” Guy said. “It’s a unique and meaningful way for them to give back to students who have worked hard and showcased their writing skills in their essay submission.”

Submissions are being accepted through Feb. 11, with award recipients being announced in spring 2022. According to the Silver Pen website, the winner will be awarded $2,500, with second place garnering $750 and third place winning $500. For full rules and to submit an essay, visit www.silverpen-slc.com/