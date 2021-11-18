Shoals Elementary elects student council

November 18, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

Shoals Elementary School Student Council officers are, from left, President Lillie Baker, Vice President Madison Hunsucker, Secretary Liam Collins, and Treasurer Riley Haymore.

<p>Shoals Elementary School fifth grade girls running for Student Council are, front row, Madison Hunsucker, Sophia Collins, Ella Fischer, Hadley Bingman, and Madeleine Bullington; back row, Lillie Baker, Natalie Lewis, Jillian Sammons, and Riley Goodson.</p>

Shoals Elementary School fifth grade girls running for Student Council are, front row, Madison Hunsucker, Sophia Collins, Ella Fischer, Hadley Bingman, and Madeleine Bullington; back row, Lillie Baker, Natalie Lewis, Jillian Sammons, and Riley Goodson.

<p>Fifth grade boys running for Student Council are, front row, Adam Padgett, Aden Nardolillo, Riley Haymore, and Mason Lawson; back row, Liam Collins, Nolan Key, and Cody Gautie.</p>

Fifth grade boys running for Student Council are, front row, Adam Padgett, Aden Nardolillo, Riley Haymore, and Mason Lawson; back row, Liam Collins, Nolan Key, and Cody Gautie.

<p>Fifth Grade Class Representatives are Madeleine Bullington, and Nolan Key, from Maggie Benge’s class; and Sophia Collins and Cody Gautier from Sarah Shinault’s class.</p>

Fifth Grade Class Representatives are Madeleine Bullington, and Nolan Key, from Maggie Benge’s class; and Sophia Collins and Cody Gautier from Sarah Shinault’s class.

<p>Fourth Grade also elected Class Representatives from each classroom: Left to right: Myles Wright and Noah Baker (Buffey Moore’s Class), Noah Norris and Taylor Jordan (Natalie Wright’s Class)</p>

Fourth Grade also elected Class Representatives from each classroom: Left to right: Myles Wright and Noah Baker (Buffey Moore’s Class), Noah Norris and Taylor Jordan (Natalie Wright’s Class)

Shoals Elementary School fifth grade students recently campaigned and prepared speeches to present to the student body hoping to get their vote in the Student Council Elections.

The hallways were lined with campaign posters asking students to vote for their favorite candidate. The candidates presented their speeches over the Google Meet morning announcements.