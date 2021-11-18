Meadowview Magnet names science winners

Dare King and Parker Slate

Meadowview Magnet Middle recently recognized eight schoolwide science fair winners.

The sixth grade winners are Dare King and Parker Slate for their project “Unmasking the Truth!”; Audrey Collins for “Water vs. Water,” Caden Ward with “Speedy Seeds,” and Rosalie Wilds with “Which Propeller is More Efficient at Making Energy?”

Seventh grade winners were Ryland Taylor for “Play Your Heart Out,” Bailey Ray for “How to Mow Faster,” and Emmamae White for her project, “Erosion and Stormwater Management.”

The winners will move to the District Science Fair, which will be held on Nov. 23.