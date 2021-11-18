Toys For Tots Christmas campaign underway

With the goal of helping to make Christmas bright for area children and youth who might not otherwise have a good holiday, The Marine Corps League of Surry County, Detachment #1322, Toys for Tots campaign is underway.
Throughout the county, the group has scattered the familiar white Toys for Tots boxes where folks can drop off new toys to be given to area children in need for Christmas. For folks leery about getting out in public because of COVID-19, the group has ways individuals can help.
“Since COVID is still active in our county … there are a number of people still doing their shopping remotely,” said Debbie King, Toys for Tots coordinator. “Last year, we tried a Drive-by Toy Drop Off and it worked well.”
This year, she said there will be three such drop-offs, the first this Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
“We will be located at the corner of Route 601 and Forest Drive,” she said. “A friendly face will greet each vehicle and remove any toys that person or family wants to donate to the less fortunate children in Surry County.”
Individuals donating the toys never need to leave their vehicle.
The other Contactless Toy Drop Offs are set for Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., running simultaneously at the Farmer’s Market just off Atkins Street in Dobson and at Cousin Gary’s Parking Lot, just off Key Street in Pilot Mountain.
“I have it on a reliable source that Santa is going to try to visit all three events,” King said.
Even with a little Santa magic, she said last year was challenging because of the pandemic. The group was able to collect or purchase almost 4,900 toys, “which was a little less than half what we normally collect or purchase,” she said. Still, the group was able to help 950 area children, down from more than 1,300 from the year before.
She said Toys for Tots opens up applications from area families once the Salvation Army closes its application sign ups, although online applications are active now.
”Toys for Tots applicants last year increased by 250%,” she said. “Each family that signed up with Toys for Tots in 2020 received a book, an education item for each school age child, a game and then another couple of items. We hope to be able to do that well again this year.”
Toys for Tots also gives toys to other charities in the area. The Salvation Army, various other ministries, a couple of churches, Easter Seals, and the Children’s Home in Dobson are among those the group helps.
”We also have helped police departments in towns in the county and the sheriff’s department,” she said. Toys for Tots is a 501 (3)c charity and of each dollar donated, she said 96 cents is used to purchase toys, with the rest going to purchase items such as batteries and bags to put each child’s toys in.
In addition to individuals making donations, she said Toys For Tots gets support from area businesses.
“This year, we have a few repeat businesses that hold a fundraiser for us. Jason Detailing is one of those businesses. Talley’s Custom Framing Shop is holding a raffle again this year. They are raffling a homemade Rocking Horse, a picture of Santa with a lantern and a hometown Carousel. The tickets are $5 for one and $20 for five chances.
“Four of the vehicle dealerships in our area are competing in a Fill the Truck Challenge,” she said, listing Mount Airy Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Fiat; Mount Airy Toyota; Simmons Nisson; and Kevin Powells Foothills Ford as participating.
“We have tried to challenge the trucking companies to donate. William E. Smith has donated to Toys for Tots for the last five years. Insteel Manufacturing, Eagle Carports, Surry Communication and many more, never fail to donate to Toys for Tots and we appreciate each and every person that donates.”
For more information, visit mount.airy.nc@toysfortots.org, or the group’s Facebook page, Toysfortots SurryCounty. For those who might need some help from Toys for Tots this year, online applications are being accepted until noon on Dec. 13