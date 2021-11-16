City eyeing contract for Willow Street work

The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners is poised to allocate nearly a half-million dollars Thursday night for improvements along Willow Street near a proposed hotel site on former Spencer’s industrial property downtown.
This is resulting from a recent bid-solicitation process during which three companies submitted proposals for the infrastructure work involved, with Mayor Ron Niland saying Tuesday that city officials are pleased with the results.
“It was well within the parameters,” Niland said of how the lowest bid received lines up with preliminary cost estimates for the Phase II Spencer’s infrastructure project that has been in the planning stages for months.
“In fact we were pleasantly surprised with these bids.”
A local company, Greenfield Utility Construction, submitted the lowest offer of $448,428, significantly less than bids from the other two contractors, Smith-Rowe of Mount Airy and C.W. Cauley and Son Inc. of Patrick Springs, Virginia.
Those firms bid $817,898 and $997,795, respectively.
City officials initially questioned the huge price difference between the highest and lowest proposals.
“We were a little concerned about that,” the mayor said, adding that Public Works Director Mitch Williams was especially worried about the whether the prospective contract recipient could do the work for the sum bid.
However, Greenfield Utility Construction provided assurances that this would be the case, Niland said. Along with the city staff, The Lane Group, a Galax, Virginia, engineering firm that assists the municipality on various projects, recommends that Greenfield be awarded the job.
During their next meeting Thursday at 6 p.m., the commissioners will consider approving a resolution to that effect.
The total budgeted figure is $493,270, which includes a 10% contingency fund to cover unforeseen costs related to the work.
Based on city government documents, it targets a section of Willow Street stretching from its intersection with Oak Street to Franklin Street, near the Sparger Building on the former Spencer’s textile mill property owned by the municipality since 2014.
The infrastructure improvements to be undertaken by Greenfield Utility Construction include the replacement of water lines along with sewer line and storm drain work and the demolition/removal of asphalt and concrete on Willow Street, according to city documents.
Sunhouse Hospitality, a private group headquartered in Cary, is seeking to develop a boutique hotel in the towering Sparger Building with the help of historic tax credits available to preserve the architecture of old mill facilities.
The hotel is to contain 70 to 80 rooms and operate under a national brand, states a redevelopment agreement between Sunhouse and the municipality which was approved in August.
Sunhouse, which presently owns and manages Hampton Inn by Hilton on Rockford Street, also is looking to make use of another former Spencer’s building nearby, “The Cube,” as part of an expected $10 million investment overall.
This involves plans for a convention-type market center including meeting space in an old dye house portion of that structure.
The Phase II Spencer’s infrastructure project also is to include parking areas for the hotel and public, provided by taxpayer dollars.
Niland said the parking element will be the subject of a separate bid process later.
The group Mount Airy Downtown Inc. has agreed to foot the estimated $150,000 expense of developing a “pocket park” on Willow Street near the Sparger Building.
Officials have projected that the Phase II infrastructure work would cost around $3 million altogether, including an estimated $1.63 million for the parking facilities.
The county government has committed $1.5 million for the improvements, with both local government units to benefit from future property tax revenues generated by the hotel and market center additions.
A Phase I infrastructure effort was completed last year to aid a new apartment complex next door to the Sparger Building.
