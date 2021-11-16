PTK Honor Society helps clean river access

PTK chapter members and family members stand in the Fisher River with gear and equipment for trash collecting. From left are Christina Blakley, Victoria Blakley, PTK Advisor Dr. Kathleen D. Fowler, Katlyn Hudspeth, Mariela Garcia Trejo, Madalyn Edwards, Cameron Smitherman, and Gabrielle Blakley.

Members of the Alpha Xi Tau Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society of Surry Community College recently met at the Bray Ford public access to the Fisher River to clean the area. The initiative to clean local waterways was one of the service projects selected by Carolinas Region PTK for the year.

Nine chapter members and five family members enjoyed the weather as they collected approximately eight bags of trash. They collected the trash from the parking lots, trails and riverbanks.

Surry Community College’s PTK Chapter Advisor Dr. Kathleen D. Fowler said “Our chapter officers decided to focus on cleaning a local river and selected the Bray Ford Access of the Fisher River because it was close to the college and easy to access. We are glad we did. The park is beautiful and allows great access to the Fisher River for fishing or canoeing. We had a great turn out, and everyone had a wonderful time fellowshipping and helping to keep our waterways clean.”

Phi Theta Kappa is an honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations.

For more information about Phi Theta Kappa and their projects, contact PTK’s Faculty Advisor Fowler at 336-386-3560 or fowlerk@surry.edu or go to www.ptk.org. Follow the local chapter on Facebook @surryPhiThetaKappa.