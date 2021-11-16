Shoals Elementary chooses Leaders of the Month

November 16, 2021

Shoals Elementary School Leaders of the Month for October are, back row, from left, Riley Haymore, Hunter Sink, Klifton Penney, Taylor Jordan, McKinley Wilkins, Caden Hill, and Lexi Allen; middle row, Elena Joyce, Eli Norman, Aaron Tucker, Eli Beck, Alice Royall, and Elana Edwards; front row, Jamison Epperson, Graham Hunter, and Avigail Klein. (Submitted photo)

Shoals Elementry School has chosen its leaders of the month for October, thos the school says has “shown great leadership skills both in their classrooms and throughout the school. Congratulations and way to go Mountaineers.”