Surry-Yadkin Electric awards $6,250 in grants to local teachers

DeAnna Walker, who teaches at Copeland and Shoals elementary schools, is awarded a Surry-Yadkin EMC Bright Ideas grant by SYEMC linemen Randy Parlier and Brandon Childress.
DOBSON — Eight teachers from the Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation service territory have been awarded Bright Ideas Education Grants. Employees with Surry-Yadkin EMC made surprise stops to the winning teachers during the previous few weeks.
A three-judge panel of retired educators from the Surry-Yadkin EMC service area blind-judged the applications in late September. The grants provide funding for innovative classroom projects, with $6,250 being awarded overall.
Two teachers from Gentry Middle School in Mount Airy have been awarded grants for two separate projects. Jamie Mosley will use her $840 grant toward “Growing with Water.” The project will allow students to use a hydroponic growing system to grow produce that is genetically identical to its parent plants. Stephanie Bode has been awarded $704.50 for “SWITCHing Up Learning.” The project will include the purchase of Nintendo Switches and Nintendo LABO kits for hands-on interactive experiences.
A teacher at C.B. Eller Elementary School in eastern Wilkes County, Jamie Williams will use her $650 grant to “Light Up Our Learning.” The project will include the purchase of a light table for her classroom to enhance her students’ STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) skills.
In Mountain View Elementary School’s first Bright Ideas grant, Katie Hodge will use her $999 grant to make sure her students are “Growing in Science and Literacy Together.” The funding will allow the entire student body to create vertical gardens and integrate science and literacy.
Copeland Elementary School’s DeAnna Walker told her students, “UKE Can Do It!,” when she won her $989.93 grant. It will allow her to purchase ukuleles for her music classes to expand the students’ musical skill set as well as learn about numerous cultures.
Courtney Elementary School also will be getting ukuleles through Keena Moxley’s $898.50 grant, “Strumming for Success,” with a focus on learning to play the instrument and promoting cultural awareness.
At North Wilkes High School, Teresa Watkins’ project, “Pathogen Growth? Stop It!,” was awarded a $963.56 grant. Students will learn the five-step washing method used in food service and the importance of sanitizing after washing by incorporating test strips and microscopes to look at bacteria.
Jennifer Jones at Mount Airy High School was awarded $204.50 toward her project, “All is Calm, All is Bright.” She will use the project to incorporate Calm Strips in the high school to help reduce fidgeting, increase focus and regulate anxious energy, while promoting social and emotional wellness among the school’s 400 students.
The eight projects will touch the lives of 1,925 students in the Surry-Yadkin EMC service area of Surry, Yadkin, Stokes, Wilkes and Forsyth counties.
Since 1994, North Carolina’s electric cooperatives have awarded more than $12.2 million in Bright Ideas funding for nearly 11,700 projects supporting teachers and benefitting more than 2.3 million students.