Book Smarts

The library story times are open for anyone who would like to come in and join us. Adults must wear a mask. Mondays at 4 p.m. Bilingual storytime for children — listen to a story in English and Spanish); Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Book Babies for children aged birth to 2 years old; Thursday at 11 a.m., Preschool Storytime, birth to preschool.
Surry Community College is offering a fun and free English as Second Language (ESL) class at the Mount Airy Public Library Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Anyone interested should contact Jennifer Pardue at 336-386-3674.
Hooked – Come join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on.
Tai Chi has returned to the library. Join us each Friday at 10 a.m. This class is beneficial for those with limited mobility.
It’s Yoga Y’all – Yoga with Ms. Heather will be on Nov. 20 at 10:30 a.m.
Classic Movie Monday returns on the last Monday of the month with “I’ll Be Seeing You,” staring Ginger Rogers, Joseph Cotten and Shirley Temple.
An adult craft class will meet the third Monday of every month at 3 p.m., craft materials will be provided. Registration recommended.
The Community Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. The book for November is “The Ghost at the Table” by Suzanne Berne.
LACE — Romance Readers Book Club meets this Tuesday at 6 p.m. The book chosen for October is “Notorious” by Minerva Spencer. Copies are available at the desk.
Friends of the Library Annual Fall Book Sale – Nov. 17 – Nov. 22, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 17. Come out and buy some books and movies, there is something for everyone.
A handmade quilt has been donated to the Northwestern Regional Library system by Carol McDowell to use as a raffle prize. We and our sister libraries will be selling raffle tickets one for $1 or 6 for $5. Proceeds will go toward the purchase of eBooks for the region. Tickets are available now, you can come by the library to purchase the tickets and see a picture of the quilt. The drawing will be Nov. 24.
Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/