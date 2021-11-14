Fall book sale returns to library

After a two-year absence, the autumn book sale at the Mount Airy Public Library returns this week, starting Wednesday night with a first choice sale.
The sale, held by the Friends of the Library, has for decades been a twice-a-year affair, with a spring and fall event with thousands of books for sale. As has been the case with most every public event, the pandemic prevented the Friends from holding its regular sales last year and this spring.
“We did have an August sale, kind of a prequel to the fall sale,” said Christi Stevens, president of the library. “It was the first sale we’d had since COVID hit. We actually had a really good sale in August, we’re really excited about the November sale, we feel like it’s going to go over really well.”
Most of the books that will be on offer are ones folks in the community have donated to the library. Occasionally, she said people will buy the books at a sale, read them, then donate them back to the library so the books can be sold again.
“We’re going to have pretty much everything you’d typically see at one of our sales,” Stevens said. “Best-seller hardback fiction to do-it-yourself books to reference, biographies.” There will be a wide selection of children’s books, as well as DVDs, audio material and movies.
The sale begins on Wednesday, from 5 to 8 p.m., during what Stevens said is called the first-choice portion of the event. On Thursday the hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The library is closed on Sunday, but Monday, Nov. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. will be the bag sale.
Stevens explained that the prices change at different parts of the sale. Wednesday, when the best picks are available, hardbacks are $3, paperbacks are three books for $2, children’s books are five for $3, and DVD’s, audios and videos are $1 each.
Thursday through Friday, hardbacks are $2, paperbacks are $1, while prices remain the same on children’s and DVD’s, audio, and videos. Saturday the hardbacks and paperbacks drop to half price, while children’s books change to 10 books for $1.50.
On Monday, the bag sale is $2 for everything a person can fit into a grocery bag.
The book sales are the major fundraisers for the Friends group, with all of the money raised going to meet library needs.
“Proceeds all go toward library programming, books, whatever their needs are, this is for their support,” she said. “We’re really excited about this sale, there’s a lot going on at the library right now. A lot of new programs, a lot of new staff. We’re excited about that.
“The book sales are a good revenue source. Book sales have been going on for years, for more than 30 years. It’s kind of a household name. A lot of people look forward to it, I look forward to it.”
Stevens, who is in her 12th year as president of the Friends, said the group is always looking for additional volunteers who want to help the group in its mission to support the library. The group meets the first Monday of every month at 9:30 a.m., with no meetings in June and July.