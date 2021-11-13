Police reports

November 13, 2021 Thomas Joyce

• A Mount Airy man has been arrested as a fugitive from justice and jailed under a $5,000 secured bond, according to city police reports.

Harold Lee Allison, 52, of 228 Virginia St., was taken into custody on Nov. 6 when encountered by officers at his home in reference to a civil disturbance. After an investigation, he was placed under arrest in connection with an unspecified matter in Galax, Virginia.

Allison is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court Monday.

• Damage put at nearly $1,000 was discovered Wednesday at an apartment in the 200 block of Rockford St., with William Carrol Cail of Casstevens Road listed as the victim.

It occurred to a refrigerator, four sheetrock walls, a ceiling fan and a glass window screen after an unknown suspect entered the apartment.

• Police were told Tuesday that a Samsung Galaxy A12 cell phone owned by Willie Alton Benton, a resident of Pleasant Dr., had been stolen at the Speedway convenience store on Rockford St.

The phone, described as black in color and bearing a crack, is valued at $150.

• Gregory Lee Hatcher, 44, of 611-C E. Haymore St., was arrested on charges of injury to personal property and assault on female on Oct. 15.

The charges had been issued through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 19, with Carrie Mae Rucker, a neighbor of Hatcher’s on East Haymore St., listed as the complainant.

Hatcher was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,500 secured bond and is to be in District Court on Dec. 3.