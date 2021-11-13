City schools hold Blue Bear Fall Festival

Youth and adults enjoyed the displays set up at the Blue Bear Fall Festival. (Submitted photo)

Those attending the Blue Bear Fall Festival were able to enjoy hands-on fun. (Submitted photo)

Crafting activities were a big hit at the festival. (Submitted photo)

Mount Airy City Schools recently hosted the Blue Bear Fall Festival to celebrate Whole Child Month.

Each school was represented, the Blue Bear Bus was parked, and a stage for performances was present. Kids visited tables consisting of crafts and fun activities. Among those tables was the Jones Intermediate Leader in Me table.

Leader in Me is an evidence-based, comprehensive school improvement model that empowers students with the leadership and life skills they need to thrive in the 21st century. The process starts with a powerful paradigm: every child has unique strengths and talents that they can use to lead. This paradigm allows the adults to encourage the development of the whole child.