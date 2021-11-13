Parents encouraged to immunize kids for holidays

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for children ages 5 to 11, and is the only vaccine currently approved for children.

The Surry County Health and Nutrition Center has begun offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children in accordance with CDC guidelines. At this time only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for children in the age range of 5 to 11.

Surry County’s percentage of vaccinated population over age 18 sits at 59%, but that number falls to 49% when considering the total population. With the addition of a new age range to the eligible vaccination pool, there is renewed hope of raising that total vaccination percentage even closer to the statewide vaccination percentage of 56% of total population.

The newly approved two dose vaccine for children is made from the same ingredients as found in the teen and adult versions. What has changed for children is the size of the dose which at one third of the size of adult versions requires a smaller needle as well.

Like what was seen in adult vaccine trials, the vaccination was nearly 91% effective in preventing the virus among children aged 5 to 11 years.

Side effects for the smaller children’s dose are expected to be like those found in older age groups according to Dr. Peyton Thomas, a pediatrician at UNC Health. However, there is evidence to suggest that fewer children are developing side effects due to the smaller dose.

“It could be the lower dose,” said Dr. Daniel Donner of Novant Health. “They are less likely to have the startup side effects – feeling tired, having fevers, just not feeling well in general – for that 2–3-day period after the shot.”

In clinical trials, vaccine side effects were mild, with the most common side effects being a sore arm, tiredness, headache, and muscle pain. Doctors say these side effects are normal signs that the body is building protection.

Some though have concerns about vaccinations for themselves, an issue that has caused stagnation in vaccination numbers. Those parties are even more concerned about what the shot could do to young people.

“We tried it on one half of humanity before we gave it to 5 to 11 year olds,” Dr. David Wohl of UNC Health said. “We gave it to half the people on the planet: you can’t do much better than that to prove how safe and effective it is. To me this really is a no brainer, the vaccines are safe.”

COVID vaccines have undergone, and will continue to undergo, rigorous testing and safety monitoring. To that end, the efficacy of the Moderna vaccination for children and teenagers is still under investigation. U.S. regulators are delaying their decision on Moderna while they study the rare risk of heart inflammation. Moderna was told by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that its review could last until January.

Vaccinating the younger population will help protect them from getting the virus and therefore reduce their risk of hospitalization or long term COVID complications. Getting children vaccinated can also help allow for more in-person learning by helping reduce community transmission in schools.

What may get more people’s attention though is the upcoming holiday season. “Thanksgiving may be tough this year. There are a lot of folks who are tired of distancing,” UNC’s Wohl said. Children getting their first of two doses soon could have built up their immunity in time for Christmas and New Year’s, although caution is still advised.

Fatigue in masking and distancing is not the only danger facing North Carolina, lagging vaccination numbers are also of concern. In a press conference last week, Dr. Mindy Cohen, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, reported initial vaccination rates for the 5 to 11 age group were around 24,000 within the first five days, a number falling under 3% of those eligible. She pointed out that her children have gotten their vaccinations and hopes other families will follow suit.

Cohen also encouraged North Carolinians who received a single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago to come in now for a booster. She received a J&J vaccine earlier this year and chose to get a Moderna booster to gain extra protection.

In discussing whether adults under 65 need a booster before holiday travel, Dr. Cohen said, “I think there is some opportunity for folks to assess their own risk and to know whether or not they are at higher risk for exposure to COVID and whether or not a booster is right for them.”