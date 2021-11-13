Youth internships give students experience

Intern Dylan Tilley, left, with mentor Dr. Paresh B. Patel and Dr.Evan D. Davis with Dr. John Gravitte, DDS in Mount Airy.
Intern Kasen Taylor with his mentors at Scott F. Lowry, Attorney at Law.
Intern Amelia Radford with mentor Zach Hawks with Easterseals UCP.
Intern Kandon Davis, whose mentor is Samuel Gentry, is pictured with Clay Nowlin from Aprio.
Mount Airy High School’s internship program is at an all-time high for student-interns this fall semester, with 52 students at 31 different businesses throughout the community.
“This has been the most student-interns we’ve had in the program,” said Katie Ferguson, career development coordinator at Mount Airy High School.
The Mount Airy High School internship program was formally started during the 2009-2010 school year. Internships are offered to students during the fall, spring, and summer as an honors course. Students begin by in-class participation for two weeks. Ferguson gets to know the students and their career interests.
“Once I get to know the students and their career interests I try to match them up with a mentor who will give them an opportunity to learn more about that career,” said Ferguson.
All intern sites are located in the community.
During those two weeks in the class students learn different skills, what they might be interested in, and different career paths. Students also learn how to properly write an email, make a resume and cover letter, and learn workplace etiquette.
“We feel that job exposure is a critical first step in integrating work-based learning into the lives of our students, adding relevancy to their classrooms, and helping students navigate career pathways,” said Ferguson.
Matthew Bagley is a senior at Mount Airy High School who is interning with Sergeant Stacey Inman at the Mount Airy Police Department.
“We try to let students who are interested in criminal justice observe our different responsibilities here at the police department,” said Inman.
Bagley has moved around the police department, observing different parts of the police department and being able to interact as well. He is currently with the patrol officers but will soon be heading to the investigation division where he will experience more of the serious responsibilities.
“I thoroughly enjoy it,” said Inman. “He helped during the Autumn Leaves Festival which was a life saver for me. He was able to interact with our community and really show the softer side of the police department.”
Bagley gets to experience what it’s like to be in the police force.
“I believe our involvement with our youth is our future,” added Inman.
Brooks Sizemore and Janson Dezern are two more seniors at Mount Airy High School and they are interning with Shenandoah Furniture.
“Having student interns at Shenandoah Furniture has helped provide fresh ideas to accomplish goals and finish projects. It is a unique way of exploring different departments within our organization while building personal relationships with students in our community,” said their mentor, Rocky Killon.
Killon has been an internship partner with Mount Airy High School for several years.
At Shenandoah, Sizemore and Dezern are able to be hands on. They package different pieces of furniture and upholster many of the products.
High school students in the program learn responsibilities and get experience interacting in a work setting, which is a vital part of preparing for life after high school, program organizers say.