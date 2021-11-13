White Plains Elementary holds science fair

Kylee Tate, a fourth grader, took first place in the White Plains Elementary School’s science fair. (Submitted photo)

<p>Third grader Ada King finished in third place. (Submitted photo)</p>

<p>Third grader Sophie Ray took second place in the science fair. (Submitted photo)</p>

White Plains Elementary School recently held its annual science fair for third- through fifth-grade students. Kindergarten through second classrooms presented a class science project at the fair.

Fourth grader Kylee Tate took first place as the school’s overall winner. Third grader Sophie Ray was in second place, while third grader Ada King finished in third place.