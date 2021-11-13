Area teams advance in Lego competition

Team Rotators of Pilot Mountain Middle School won the Judges Award.
Submitted photo
The CMS Fury of Central Middle School won the Core Value Award.
Submitted photo
The Ice Cream Scoopers of Pilot Middle School were named Project Champion.
Submitted photo
Robot Design Champion was the Kargo Kids from Mount Airy Middle School.
Submitted photo
The Robot Run High Score Champion was CyberElks from Elkin Middle School.
Submitted photo
A number of middle school students won honors as part of the 2021 Surry First Lego League Competition, pitting teams from schools in Mount Airy, Surry County, and Elkin against one another.
The Grand Champion team was the PRIMEtime Players of Gentry Middle School, which showed high scores in multiple categories for the competition, which is built around the so-called STEM subjects, or science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
The Judges Awards this year went to Team Rotators of Pilot Mountain Middle Schools. The Judges Award recognizes the team that impressed the judges during the participant presentation component of the competition.
Top teams now move forward to take part in Regional Qualifier Tournaments hosted across the state. Events such as these tournaments help qualify local teams to participate in the state tournament held in January at NC A&T State University.
Other awards handed out at the competition include:
Core Values Champion: CMS Fury from Central Middle School;
Innovative Project Champion: Ice Cream Scoopers from Pilot Mountain Middle School;
Robot Design Champion: Kargo Kids from Mount Airy Middle School;
Robot Run High Score Champion: CyberElks from Elkin Middle School.
The competition took place at Surry Community College and is supported by local business partners “who recognize the value of the Lego FIRST Robotics Program to develop career skills that students engage in as they participate in the program,” organizers of the event said. “These skills help better prepare them for entering the workforce later. Partner this with the Surry Community College Advanced Manufacturing Program, and you now have a local pipeline for delivering students into the STEM workforce.”
Students participating in the competition had the chance to tour the college’s mechatronics labs as part of their competition day
“The mechatronics labs at Surry Community College are awesome,” said Meadowview Magnet Middle School coach Paul Clark. “They demonstrate mechanics, electronics and robotics combined.”
This year, sponsors included Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, North Carolina Foam Industries Polyurethanes, Insteel Industries Inc., Renfro Brands, Northern Regional Hospital, Surry Economic Development, and SouthData, An OSG Company. The organization is grateful for the support of these sponsors.
Each year FIRST, For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, selects a theme and develops a series of missions where competitors must learn, research, problem-solve, and program their way through four competition areas: Core Values, Innovative Project, Robot Design, and the Robot Game Challenge.
“The mission of FIRST is to inspire young people to be science and technology leaders and innovators, by engaging them in exciting mentor-based programs that build science, engineering, and technology skills, that inspire innovation, and that foster well-rounded life capabilities including self-confidence, communication, and leadership,” says the organization.
With adult coaches to guide them, FIRST LEGO League teams, with up to 10 members, apply science, engineering, and math concepts, plus a dose of imagination, to develop solutions to real-world challenges. They also design, build, and program LEGO SPIKEPrime-based robots to perform autonomous missions on a playing field. Along the way, they develop critical thinking, team-building, and presentation skills. The theme this year was Cargo Connect, which includes the transportation and carrying of goods.
Teams received the task of identifying a problem and designing a solution relating to the transportation of products. Students were asked to share their ideas for potential solutions with others to refine them. Teams must then prepare a presentation on their solution to the chosen problem. All team members must participate in the presentation and have 5 minutes to sell their ideas to the judges.
Robot Design mimics a “real world” engineering design review. In this event, teams must present their robots to judges who determine how well teams used attachments, body shape design, and programming to get the robot they built to accomplish the missions created for the robot challenge. Using Lego bricks, teams construct whatever attachments they think will help their robot in completing missions.
The highlight and public portion of the competition take place in the afternoon, The Robot Runs. Here teams must program a robot using their coding skills to accomplish a series of missions relating to our theme of Cargo Connect. Robots are programmed to operate levers, move boxes, and transport materials across the playing field. Completing these missions earn points and the team whose robot attained the highest score is named the winner.