City manager applicant list expands

US Attorney General Merrick Garland released a memorandum in early October that directed the FBI and US Attorneys’ Offices across the country to have local and state level meetings for “discussion of strategies for addressing threats against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff.”

Monday night, Surry County Commissioner Eddie Harris made it clear he is against such moves, and that federal authorities should stay out of local school decisions.

He did so by introducing a resolution — approved unanimously by the board — citing a need for parents to be able to openly make their thoughts and concerns known to school boards, and called on the three school systems in the county to voice their displeasure to federal authorities.

The Garland memo is in response to a letter written by National School Boards Association in September in which they used strong language to ask for help. “We urge the federal government’s intervention against individuals or hate groups who are targeting our schools and educators.”

The national school board group has tried to soften their language since, which some say makes the Garland memo irrelevant. An issue of contention is use of the phrases ‘hate groups’ and ‘domestic terrorism’ in the original letter, phrases not used by Garland.

The Garland memo cited “a disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against… (those) who participate in the vital work of running our nation’s public school.” While acknowledging that “spirited debate” is protected, free speech protections do not allow for threats of violence or efforts at intimidation. AG Garland writes that such threats or intimidation are not only illegal, “they run counter to our nation’s core values.”

Harris sees it as an overreach into an area of life that is personal to parents, to say nothing of a potential first amendment violation. “The rights of parents to engage their elective school boards on any topic is fundamental to a free and open society and protecting the best interest of our Nation’s children,” the resolution reads.

Commissioner Harris, and echoed later by Commissioner Van Tucker, spoke on their belief that an indoctrination may be in danger of taking place in our schools. Harris writes that Garland wants to use federal law-enforcement resources to silence parents who question, “The divisive, harmful, immoral, and woke social justice engineering policies of the progressive left.”

“The nation is on fire with these issues that revolve around this, I think everybody knows what they are, and I don’t intend to revisit them here tonight,” Harris offered in his remarks. The term critical race theory was cited more than once in the board meeting as an example of the type of indoctrination school children might be facing.

To that end, parents must be able to speak to and have sway with their school boards. The resolution states, “Parents through their elected school board should have total and complete control over what their children are taught and exposed to.”

The resolution states the three local school boards are encouraged “to take appropriate action in kind expressing their disdain for this misguided and intolerant policy by the by the Biden Administration that attacks Surry county’s parents.”

It was on this point that the resolution met its only point of debate as Chairman Mark Marion asked for a change, which was agreed to, striking “Biden Administration” to be replaced with language saying no administration should infringe on the rights of Surry County parents.

Commissioner Bill Goins closed with, “One of the things that’s much needed in our society is civility, being able to stand in front of a group of people and do it in a civil fashion. We can have civil discourse and not be ugly to one another.”

In comments made before the acceptance of the resolution there was agreement from the board that local law enforcement was more than capable enough to handle any potential threats to school board meetings. The Harris resolution passed the board unanimously.

In other Board of Commissioners news:

– The board received their COVID-19 booster shots at the encouragement of County Health Director Samantha Ange.

– The board offered congratulations and praise to the Town of Dobson for a successful Halloween Fiesta. Chairman Marion noted finding parking was hard because so many people had come out for the event, meaning it must have been a hit.

– The board approved the purchase a storage building for the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center.

– An additional $300,000 will be contributed by the county to be allocated to the Camp Creek stream restoration and dam repair project that is currently underway. With this addition, the projected total for the entire program covering Big Elkin Creek, Camp Creek and Mitchell River will be $3,300,000.

– An agreement between the county and State Employee’s Credit Union was agreed to for the renewal on the lease for the ATM located at the Surry County Service Center/ Farmer’s Market in Dobson. The new lease will be for a five year term.

– And finally, in a treat for the Board of Commissioners five recent Eagle Scouts from the Boy Scouts of America were honored for their achievements by the board. The promotion of a Scout to the rank of Eagle is the highest honor that can be bestowed on a Scout.

“The Eagle Scout award is a big deal for these young men, it opens doors. People look at that when you put it on your resume, people look at that and it’s something that is still valued in this country,” Commissioner and Eagle Scout Bill Goins said in way of praise for the new Eagles. He went on to attest that when the uniform gets hung up, “The bonds of scouting last forever.”

Eagle Scouts honored were:

Jacob Tillman, Troop 561: Tillman cleaned up the eco-walking trail at Meadowview Middle for his project.

Brandon Hall, Troop 553: Hall saw a need for and made improvements at the White Plains Youth Foundation gym.

Brandon Isaacs, Troop 529: Isaacs worked on a six foot climbing wall at Surry Central for his Eagle service project.

Thomas Lawson, Troop 561: Lawson served his community by making welding repairs to a damaged gate at the Shoals Recreation Center.

Noah Khuri, Troop 505: Khuri built a foldable and transportable stage for use by the Autism Society of North Carolina.