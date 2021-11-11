Hometown grants offered by Duke Foundation

The Surry County Economic Development Foundation has announced it is accepting applications for small business grants through the end of the year. These grants are part of an allotment from the Duke Energy Foundation meant to assist business with fewer than 50 employees with microgrants ranging from $500 to $2,500.
The grant for $25,000 from the Duke Foundation was awarded to the Economic Development Foundation to target grants toward local small businesses in hopes of relieving some of the financial stress caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic.
“The Duke Energy Hometown Revitalization Grant program will help offset costs our businesses have incurred in modifying their day-to-day operations to stay open and provide much needed services for our communities,” said Todd Tucker of the Surry County Economic Development Foundation.
“If your small business has had to ‘pivot’ to stay open, maintain operations or even grow during this time, this grant may be for you,” the press release said. A pivot may include adding enhanced service or commerce opportunities for the business to adjust to the effects of the pandemic.
Some businesses needed to add protective shielding to cash registers, spend money on masks, or extra deep cleaning for their establishments. Other modifications to physical space like expansion of outdoor dining, improvements made to an e-commerce site for online sales or expanding capacity for delivering goods and services could all be considered eligible under this grant program.
Not eligible for inclusion in the grant program will be payroll, rent or utilities. However, small business support awards may also be awarded for storefront beautification projects the program details said, “but COVID-19 recovery project will be prioritized.”
The money from the Duke Energy Foundation granted to The Surry County Economic Development Foundation is part of a larger allotment of $750,000 in grants to help local businesses across North Carolina adapt to the unprecedented challenges caused by the pandemic.
“We were astounded by the number and quality of the applications, so we decided to increase the foundation’s commitment and help even more downtown communities bounce back,” said Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president of the fifty percent increase in hometown grant funding from last year.
Tucker said that the application to apply for the grant can be found on the Surry Economic Development Foundation website, as well as their Facebook, Twitter and Linkedin pages.
Interested parties should download the application and answer a few pertinent questions. Applications must be returned to the Surry County Economic Development Partnership by Dec. 30. Anyone with questions should contact the partnership office at 336-401-9900 or by email, surryedp@surry.net.