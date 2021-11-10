North Surry mark Charles D. Atkins Stadium renovations

Aniya Joyce, student athlete, speaks to the crowd during the renovations to Charles D. Atkins Stadium. (Submitted photo)

Student athlete, Jake Simmons speaks during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Numerous members of the Greyhound community attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the latest improvements to the Charles Atkins Stadium. (Submitted photo)

Neil Atkins, of the Greyhound Foundation, speaks to the attendees about the goal of the organization and the successful fundraiser it held in order to help pay for the improvements. (Submitted photo)

The new Greyhound scoreboard features local business patrons. (Submitted photo)

New renovations to the weight room. (Submitted photo)

North Surry High School recently held a ribbon cutting to celebrate renovations to Charles D. Atkins Stadium.

Those improvements included a new scoreboard which will highlight support from local businesses and a new custom-built press box. It was officially named the Smith Crawford Press Box, after two long-time faculty members and coaches.

Don Smith taught and coached at North Surry for many years. Richard Crawford was a social studies teacher and sports announcer for the Greyhounds.

The Greyhounds also have a newly renovated strength and conditioning center in the Zack W. Blackmon Family Sports Center. The new area features state-of-the-art equipment from Sorinex.

Two student athletes, Jake Simmons and Aniya Joyce, spoke during the ceremony. They shared their appreciation of the work that has been completed. Several members of the Surry County School Board spoke at the event as well as members of the Greyhound Foundation.

The Greyhound Foundation was formed in 2006 to support the school’s capital needs for athletic facilities and equipment. . “The Greyhound Foundation is grateful to the school community which raised over $50,000 in six weeks to complete these projects,” the organization said in a statement.

Anyone interested in joining the Greyhound Foundation should contact Neil Atkins at 336-401-1883 or Robbie Gardner at 336-648-5009.