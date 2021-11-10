City man charged with dozens of child sex crimes

November 10, 2021 John Peters II News, Top Stories 0
By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

A Mount Airy man has been arrested and jailed on nearly 100 child-sex crimes.

Mark William Combs, 37, of 131 Noel Lane, Mount Airy, was arrested by officials with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office in a case that involved both local, state and federal authorities, according to a statement from Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt.

Combs was charged with 65 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor, five counts of statutory sex offense, five counts of indecent liberties with a minor, five counts of crime against nature, one count of first degree kidnapping, one count of statutory rape of a child under the age of 15, and one count of incest with a child.

He was jailed under a $3.9 million secured bond.

“Mr. Combs’ arrest was as a direct result of a month-long investigation conducted by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office stemming from a cyber-tip received by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin,” the sheriff said.

He said the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigation Division and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at Combs’ resident on Nov. 4, interviewing Combs and securing his electronic devices. He was arrested on the charges and jailed.

The sheriff’s office said it could release no additional information on the charges at this time.

“This investigation is ongoing,” Sheriff Hiatt said. “These types of investigations are extremely emotional, time consuming, and lengthy. With law enforcement agencies working together with open communication, it completely takes out jurisdictional lines for offenders to hide behind. Thank you to everyone involved to help bring this investigation closer to the finish line.”

Combs has a court date is set for Nov. 17.