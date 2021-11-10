Local vet to be on Triad Honor Flight

In 1952-53 during the Korean War, Paul Madren was a member of the Air Force who took to the air to monitor enemy activities — and now he is preparing for a much different kind of flight.
No hostilities will be involved Thursday when the Mount Airy resident joins other veterans from around the region for a Triad Honor Flight to the nation’s capital.
Eighty veterans will be aboard altogether who served their country during its various wars, with their free trip to Washington serving as a way of thanking them for their contributions including visiting key sites honoring that legacy.
Madren, 90, had applied to participate in the program a couple of years ago. “And they didn’t have a flight,” he said. As it turns out, the one on Thursday will be the first in 10 years.
“I was selected,” Madren said of the opportunity to be part of what the non-profit Triad Honor Flight organization in High Point calls “one last mission.”
The program is aided by fundraising events along with corporate sponsors and other supporters. In Madren’s case, the Surry Sunrise Rotary Club is sponsoring the trip and that of a guardian, his son also named Paul.
“Each veteran has a guardian who goes with them,” Madren said of the charter flight that will depart from Piedmont Triad International Airport early Thursday — Veterans Day appropriately — and return that night.
Diverse group
Of the 80 vets scheduled to take the Triad Honor Flight, seven served during World War II. “The oldest one in that group is 98,” said Madren, who is originally from Alamance County.
He and 16 fellow Korean War veterans make up another contingent. “And the rest are Vietnam, Desert Storm and others,” Madren said of the conflicts to be represented.
His wartime activities consisted of serving with a reconnaissance squadron as an electronics radio engineer and specialist. Its main mission was to fly F-80 Sabre jets equipped with cameras along a river separating North and South Korea and nearby roadways while recording activities such as troop movements.
“We flew every morning and every night,” the Mount Airy man recalled.
He views the Triad Honor Flight as a rare opportunity to swap war stories with a group of guys who, while serving in different theaters, have commonalities.
“Most of us have never talked about any of this stuff,” Madren said of obstacles faced in relating experiences to non-veterans lacking the same frame of reference — a “you had to be there” kind of situation. That tends to include even the closest family members, with Thursday’s flight expected to fill a void in this regard.
“You get to do some reminiscing about some of the things that went on,” Madren said.
A chance to visit relevant major locations in the Washington area in a concentrated, well-organized format also is one of the trip’s attractions.
The ex-military personnel are scheduled to take in the Iwo Jima, Air Force, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War and Lincoln memorials.
After returning to Piedmont Triad International Airport Thursday night, the veterans will be treated to a welcome home party.
Paul Madren appreciates the chance to be involved in this so-called “mission.”
“I am proud to be invited to be a member of this group,” he said, “and even more proud to have served.”
