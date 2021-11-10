Police reports

November 9, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0

• Two people are facing court appearances as a result of their recent arrest on drug charges, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Lindsay Kay Joyce, 29, and Arnold Washington Leftwich, 51, both of 128 Rawley Ave., No. 1, were encountered by officers late on the evening of Oct. 19 on the premises of an unidentified business in the 500 block of North Renfro Street.

Joyce is charged with possessing methamphetamine, a felony, along with simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, identified as syringes. Leftwich is accused of possession of drug paraphernalia, listed as “multiple” needles.

He was confined in the Surry County Jail without bond and Joyce was held under a $2,000 secured bond, with both scheduled to be in District Court on Jan. 10.

• A larceny occurred at the Hadley Street residence of Jacqueline Louise Noyola on Oct. 28, involving the loss of a white Amana clothes drier valued at $558,

• Mount Airy Tire and Automotive on Carter Street was the scene of a theft discovered on Oct. 29, which targeted a Pioneer radio owned by Andy Ray Ayers of Holly Springs Road, an employee of the business. The radio valued at $150, described as black in color with a 7-inch screen, was removed from Ayers’ 1999 Honda Accord that was unsecured.

• Kobbie Jaheim Soini Wilson, 20, of 158 Woodcreek Drive, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer on Oct. 25, when he allegedly impeded a traffic investigation on U.S. 52 and delayed officers in their duties. This was not specified in police records, which state that the man was jailed under a $500 secured bond and slated for an appearance in Surry District Court this coming Monday.

• Jesse Eugene Bates, 30, of the Glade Spring community in Alleghany County, was charged with larceny on Oct. 25 after allegedly taking property from an unnamed business at 2151 Rockford St.

The drill, flashlight, knife, knit hat and multi-tool wallet were recovered, but had been removed from packaging and damaged, with restitution of $130 owed as a result. Bates is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Monday.

• Property damage was caused at Walmart on Oct. 20, when an attempt was made to cut a lock and chain to gain entry to a fenced area on the premises where batteries were stored. This resulted in $20 in damage to the chain, with police records indicating that a battery loss valued at $80 also was involved.