Consultant pitches downtown plan

Major changes may be in store

Dramatic changes — possibly including two-way traffic — could be in store for downtown Mount Airy in the wake of a presentation to city officials regarding a proposed master plan for the central business district.

It came after concerns were raised during an Oct. 21 meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners. It was asked then to allocate $75,000 for the plan — actually an update of a previous one in 2004 — to be done by a planning firm already working for the municipality, Benchmark CMR.

Board members Jon Cawley and Tom Koch objected to that action, which was part of a consent agenda typically containing routine matters approved in one rubber-stamp vote with no discussion.

Their concerns led to the downtown master plan issue being discussed at length on Oct. 21 with no funding action taken. The commissioners decided by consensus to put the matter on hold until a Benchmark representative gave an-depth presentation, which occurred during their first November meeting last Thursday.

Benchmark President Jason Epley was on hand to explain how the firm could help improve the downtown area through the modernized master plan eyed, which again resulted in no funding decision on the proposal.

Since 2011, the Charlotte-based firm has provided planning-related services to Mount Airy stemming from a privatization move, an arrangement that includes two Benchmark employees working in-house at the Municipal Building.

On Oct. 21, Commissioner Cawley questioned paying Benchmark for the downtown project when it already is getting $145,000 annually to serve the city government on a contractual basis.

A related concern raised then surrounded which Benchmark personnel would be working on the master plan, namely the two employees stationed here whose present activities might suffer in Cawley’s view. He also wondered if that could be incorporated into the firm’s regular course of work here without having to be paid tens of thousands of dollars more.

Epley addressed one of those concerns during his presentation at the most-recent meeting, saying high-level personnel are poised to tackle the master plan task.

The project would be co-managed by Epley and another Downtown Planning Team leader, Dan Douglas. The local employees, city Planning Director Andy Goodall and Ben Barcroft, also are listed as team members.

Plan deemed needed

Supporters have said the updated master plan is needed to guide future investments downtown, both public and private, in a cost-effective manner, along with identifying development opportunities; public parking solutions; and possible traffic-flow changes such as removing stoplights along North Main Street and making it two-way rather than one-way.

The burying of overhead power lines for aesthetic reasons is among other considerations.

Epley pointed out that downtown Mount Airy is already a vibrant place filled with people, based on his observations while having lunch there, but that it’s important to think ahead and not rest on present laurels.

“I think it’s a great time to be doing a master plan,” he said. Although a number of improvements have occurred downtown over the years, some sections are in need of renovations, according to the company president.

Epley’s roughly 30-minute visual/verbal presentation included photographs of downtown areas in other cities which have been transformed through Benchmark’s efforts, such as Concord; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and Suffolk, Virginia.

Concord’s situation, for example, has included a streetscape plan, new residential development, a parking deck and pedestrian crosswalk upgrades, among others.

Images from that city included widened sidewalks and outdoor dining tables, an earlier idea for downtown Mount Airy which met with limited success.

Board comments

The Benchmark official’s presentation was greeted by comments from commissioners, including Joe Zalescik, who suggested that downtown business owners be surveyed on the issue of one-way (presently in place) vs. two-way traffic.

Cawley also asked Epley if he thinks there is sufficient space in downtown Mount Airy to widen streets.

“Are there particular areas where it could be done? Sure,” Epley replied, but others might not be suitable. Many factors must be considered, the Benchmark official added.

The discussion then drifted to the idea of burying overhead power lines downtown, and whether improvements there would make that project easier.

“It’s never easy to bury electrical lines,” Epley responded. Yet the best time to pursue that would be when major changes were occurring to the streetscape overall, he said. “You’re going to have things torn up anyway.”

Epley said the master plan update would involve the help of a “core city team” and a project steering committee, and include listening sessions with stakeholders. Small group discussions also are envisioned to arrive at final results to present to the commissioners.

“We think it’s going to take nine months to do all that,” Epley said.

While discussion at the October meeting included a $67,000 price tag for the plan update by Benchmark, a budget ordinance amendment that was on the consent agenda for that session listed the cost at $75,000.

No explanation has been voiced for the difference.

With no funding action taken last week, that is expected to be considered at a later meeting.

Council members had voted 3-2 on Oct. 7 to allocate $295,000 in municipal revenues for an array of projects benefiting the central business district, costing $592,000 altogether, with the group Mount Airy Downtown Inc. agreeing to supply $297,000.

Topping the list was the updated master plan.

Despite the vote to allocate city dollars, no budget amendments have occurred to actually provide the money for individual components.

Cawley and Koch, the two dissenters in the Oct. 7 vote, have said the commitment of city funding is premature at this point, since it is not known exactly where the $295,000 will come from.

One possible source is federal American Rescue Plan Act funding expected by the city, which is awaiting guidance on the allowable uses of that money. Another possible source is a municipal surplus fund.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.