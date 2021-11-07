Marriages

November 7, 2021

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Dylan Scott Hoagland, 30, of Alameda County to Rebecca Lynn Burton, 29, of Alameda County.

– Shayne Crue Martin, 25, of Surry County to Ivanna Lynne Riggans, 25, of Surry County.

– Austin Luke Milem, 21, of Camden County to Hannah Ellen Forrest, 21, of Surry County.

– Harold Venson Tolly Sr., 54, of Surry County to Natalie Dawn Baker, 46, of Surry County.

– Mitchell Lane Surratt, 57, of Surry County to Tamara Renee McGrady, 51, of Surry County.

– Colby Weston Haynes, 26, of Surry County to Cassidy Nicole Bonds, 21, of Surry County.

– Jacob Kent Edwards, 27, of Surry County to Elizabeth Grace Branch, 24, of Surry County.

– Matthew Johnson Spillman, 24, of Yadkin County to Madison Nicole Davis, 23, of Yadkin County.

– Daniel Frank Snow, 44, of Surry County to Patricia Hepler Hiatt, 56, of Surry County.