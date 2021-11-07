A disturbing thing happened to James Pearson in August 2020 that made an already painful situation worse. Pearson lost his father Michael and upon picking up his father’s ashes from Carolina Cremation Center in Winston-Salem, found his living sister’s name on the remains.

The Pearson incident was not the only example of business practices that did not meet North Carolina standards based on findings agreed upon in a Consent Order between Carolina Cremation Services LLC and the State of North Carolina in May.

Some instances were violations of consumer protections or state regulations on operating licenses. However, more serious violations were cited such as four instances of cremations occurring without first obtaining proper identification of human remains.

Operating as one of the only crematories in the area, Carolina Cremation Services (d/b/a Carolina Cremation Center) is a subsidiary of American Funeral Partners Inc., which is owned by A.J. Daoud of Pilot Mountain. The company handles the cremation of remains for six area funeral homes, including Cox-Needham in Pilot Mountain.

In May, Daoud and Carolina Cremation Center entered into a Consent Order with the State of North Carolina. The Consent Order was an agreement between the state and firm in which the company agreed such violations occurred as had been cited by the state, but without the need for additional hearings or investigation.

“From time to time we find establishments that are in violation of statutory requirements,” said Steve Davis, executive director of the North Carolina Board of Funeral Service. “Typically the board responds to claims received from the public,” Davis continued, “and we take these issues very seriously.”

Violations for Carolina Cremation Center included a range of items from an expired crematory permit, crematory equipment being out of compliance with EPA emissions standards, and incomplete pricing lists of items such as caskets.

Many violations were noted within the Consent Order to have already been addressed, or were in the process of being addressed, at the time of the order.

In the Pearson incident, investigation showed the wrong name had followed their loved one’s remains through all the paperwork, cremation and ultimately yielded the wrong name on the death certificate. Of concern was also that the company had used a third party business to handle the cremation of Pearson, which his family had not agreed to.

Daoud said he appreciated the state board taking a close look at this situation, and invited more scrutiny upon himself. “When Mr. Pearson approached me, I gave him the phone number for the state board and asked him to give them a call.”

“We had a piece of equipment that malfunctioned, as happens, and we sent the Pearson remains to our backup crematory partner Cremation Services,” Daoud explained.

“I wanted this to be investigated, and find out what went wrong,” Daoud said. A full refund and apology were made to the Pearson family as well as termination of staff according to Daoud.

The Consent Order allowed Carolina Cremation Center to receive its business license and remain in operation under certain conditions. The firm agreed not to appeal these findings, to pay fines, participate in continuing education and to remain in a probationary status for two years.

Of key importance to the state was that Carolina Cremation Center be properly staffed with a designated crematory manager and that the state be kept up to date on who the manager is at all times.

The state found that the firm had been operating without a crematory manager from February 2019 through January 2020. During a routine inspection in October 2020, the center was cited again for operating without a crematory manager. The Consent Order states that from September 2020, after the Pearson incident, there was no manager until an application was filed in April 2021.

Listed as crematory manager on the North Carolina Board of Funeral Service online registry was Jordan Key, who had applied for and signed the application in April 2021. However, an unidentified employee answering the phone there recently said “He no longer works here.”

Key said last week he had not worked there “since September,” saying he had left the mortuary services field altogether.

Key’s name has since been removed from the website. No crematory manager has been listed in Key’s place; however Daoud identified his new crematory manager as Wendy Brannock, his current operations manager.

A veteran of law enforcement, Daoud said that he believes building trust with the consumer is important. Being in compliance with rules and regulations is critical to reaching that goal.

Daoud acknowledged that mistakes had been made and human error played a part in those. In an attempt to prevent such errors, training will be a key component and Paul Harris, President and CEO of Regulatory Support Services, was brought in by Daoud for continuing compliance training.

To reach compliance on equipment issues Daoud had the manufacturer of the crematory chamber, called a retort, come out to rebuild it at a cost of more than $10,000.

Daoud also purchased a second retort in case of future equipment failure, which would eliminate the need for a third party company to be used again. “I believe that makes us the only crematory in Forsyth County to have two,” Daoud said.

Inspections and oversight are welcome by Daoud and a surprise inspection of CSS was conducted this week, with no violations found.

Daoud acknowledged that having a business that can be trusted is important to him. As important to Daoud is for the families to know that at these times of emotional distress that their loved ones have been attended to with great care.