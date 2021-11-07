Drive-through Thanksgiving meal on tap

November 7, 2021
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@civitasmedia.com

Two unidentified volunteers man a dessert table during a past Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner in Mount Airy.

It won’t exactly be the traditional Norman Rockwell Thanksgiving scene with folks crowded into a dining room — but a community holiday meal on Nov. 25 will feature the next-best-thing.

A drive-through pick-up format is planned for the popular event held for many years at First Baptist Church in Mount Airy, which is spearheaded by a local group called Friends of a Brighter Community (FOBC).

“It will be a little bit different,” acknowledged Daris Wilkins, also known as the “Turkey Lady,” a group member who serves as chief organizer for the free Thanksgiving feast in existence for 25 years.

It is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day in the parking area at the rear of the church.

Although the drive-through arrangement lessens the opportunities for socializing normally accommodated by the meal being served in the church fellowship hall, it’s important to remember that the annual Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner was not offered at all in 2020.

“Some of our volunteers had COVID, so we thought we just needed to cancel it altogether,” Wilkins said.

With the coronavirus surging again this fall, organizers decided that the drive-through approach was prudent — while also mirroring their desire to maintain a holiday tradition initially spearheaded by Melva Houston, an acclaimed local speaker who died last year.

Friends of a Brighter Community represents various denominations, races and genders who embody the spirit of a gathering that has brought people together from all walks of life — some who simply can’t afford a holiday meal.

“I’ll feed the man who’s under the bridge and I’ll feed the man who owns the bridge,” Houston once said.

Organized procedure

In opting for the drive-through method, Wilkins says meal planners have tapped into the expertise surrounding that system already being used for another program operating from First Baptist Church.

“I have been talking to some of the people at Friends Feeding Friends on how they organized theirs, since this is a little new to us,” she said. Wilkins has been involved with the holiday meal since its inception and is in her seventh year of heading the event.

“We have several groups that will be helping us,” she added regarding the need to have sufficient personnel on hand to meet the logistical challenges of vehicles lining up in the parking area to pick up meals.

“The way they have it set up, it should go pretty quickly.”

About 400 meals with all the trimmings typically are served.

While the Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner is free to the public, donations are accepted — monetary and otherwise.

“I definitely need food donations,” Wilkins said of items sought to round out the dinner.

She specifically mentioned turkey, box stuffing, chicken broth, potato pearls and desserts, and that those wishing to help can call her at 336-756-6778 or the church office, 336-786-5185.

Yet there is expected to be no shortage of the main course, turkey.

“We’ll have plenty,” Wilkins pledged. This should mean a lot, coming from the Turkey Lady.

