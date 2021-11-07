Day of the Dead celebrated

Abigail Baker (from left), Catherine Baker, and Conner Baker seem to be enjoying a chance to do some artwork at a coloring station set up inside the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History on Saturday. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
Yanet Baker (right) and Sophia Baker look at the community ofrenda set up in the museum. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
Sara Cromwell, left, assistant director of the Lam Museum of Anthropology at Wake Forest University, shows some of her display to Miles Brown and his mother, Mandy Brown. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
The food vendors were popular Saturday outside the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
Area residents visiting the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History got a glimpse into a custom which dates back more than half a millennium.
Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a holiday with origins in Southern Mexico dating to the Aztec empire. The day, which actually takes place Nov. 1-Nov. 2, is a festival meant to remember and honor friends and relatives who have passed on.
Saturday, the museum became site of a local Dia de los Muertos, with music, traditional Mexican dancers, food and craft vendors, crafts for visitors to do, along with face painting and other activities. The centerpiece of the celebration was a community ofrenda, which is an altar or display area where individuals leave reminders of their passed away loved ones.
“We have a lot of the Hispanic community and traditions we want to show,” said Angelica Jimenez, a volunteer for event. “This is a beautiful tradition, celebrating them (passed loved ones) as they were here on earth.”
She said people celebrating Dia de los Muertos do so by displaying and partaking in favorite activities of those who have died, which often means dance, music, and food.
Matt Edwards, executive director of the museum, said the museum started the annual observance in 2019.
“We’ve got a pretty good line-up,” he said of the components of the celebration. In addition to the music, dancing and food, the museum has the community ofrenda, which will be on display all month, and on Saturday the Lam Museum of Anthropology at Wake Forest University also had a display at the local museum.
“We were here in 2019,” said Sara Cromwell, assistant director of the Wake Forest facility. She said over the past 20 years or so, interest in Hispanic culture has grown in the area, particularly with festival and observances such as Dia de los Muertos.
Yanet Baker, who traveled with her family from Winston-Salem to Mount Airy Saturday for the event, said she was there to show her kids what the custom of celebrating the dead is all about.
Edwards, who said the first observance was a big success, was even more happy Saturday with the turn-out. More than 60 people had turned out within the first hour, and by mid-day that number had climbed to 200, with dancing and music — two activities that tend to draw larger crowds — still ahead.
“Ultimately, this program is about the community,” Edwards said in the days leading up to Saturday’s gathering. “It’s about building bridges. It’s an opportunity to help celebrate an important tradition for a fast-growing segment of our community and to introduce those traditions to everyone else.”