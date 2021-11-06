Gas leak clears Tharrington

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

A natural gas line leak next to B.H. Tharrington Primary School resulted in a shelter-in-place order being issued to homes and businesses in the area — and gave students there an extended recess period.

The leak, caused by some construction work, was detected by school personnel late Friday morning. Once police and emergency services officials arrived on the scene, the city sent what is known as a reverse-911 call to residents and businesses in the area. The automated call went to those people, warning them to remain indoors where they were.

At the school, students and faculty were evacuated from the building, moving them to the blacktop at the opposite side of the campus, according to Carrie Venable, executive officer of communications for Mount Airy City Schools.

“We continued monitoring the air quality,” she said. “We sent a call home to families,” informing them of what happened. “All the kids were safe and accounted for.”

After about an hour, she said the leak was resolved and the school was given the all clear for students to return.

“When everything was cleared, the fire department walked through every room in the building to check the air quality,” she said. “The reports are that the kids enjoyed their time out in the sunshine.”

She said the school system has a number of procedures in place for events such as this, and periodically run drills so school officials are ready. She said once emergency services made the determination the school should be cleared, the faculty was ready.

”We are very appreciative of our staff and how they were handled…the situation. The fire and police, they are such great partners, they have really built great relationship on campus. “