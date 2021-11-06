Cedar Ridge hosts Breast Cancer Awareness event

Ryder Gentry, practicing mindful movement with her fourth grade class.

Submitted photo

Submitted photo

School Guidance Counselor Amanda Moser and her two children, Maebry and Charlee Moser, wearing their Kick Pink shirts in honor of their mother and grandmother, Janet Badgett.

Submitted photo

Braxton Dunlap is practicing mindful movement with his first grade class.

Submitted photo

Cedar Ridge Elementary School recently participated in a school-wide event called “Rock Your School PINK.”

This event was held to raise awareness and to show support for those who have fought breast cancer.

“This event also helped us to show our love and support for Janet Badgett, who fought and won again breast cancer and is now fighting cancer again,” the school said in a statement about the week.

The first half of the week, students purchased glow bracelets and necklaces to wear on Thursday as well as purchasing pink ribbons in honor of loved ones they know who have fought breast cancer. All money raised will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

Throughout the school day, all students and staff participated in mindful movement activities to help them focus on self-care to be better able to lead self, lead others, and change the world. The event ended with a memory walk around our campus.