Cedar Ridge hosts Breast Cancer Awareness event

When Mount Airy officials voted in June to close a section of Worth Street near Northern Regional Hospital, they feared it might cause traffic problems on streets nearby — fears that have become reality.

“It seems like everybody’s turning on Haymore,” said Mark Morency, a resident of West Haymore Street nearby, who added that traffic there has increased significantly since the closure went into effect on Oct. 11.

“I think it’s like six to eight times, if not more,” Morency said of the extra vehicular flow along the tight-knit residential street that connects South South and Rockford streets.

Coupled with the higher volume is a disregard for the posted 25 mph speed limit along West Haymore by motorists using it as a cut-through, according to Morency, an 11-year neighborhood resident who is in the sign business.

“I’ve got cars that just zoom by — way more than 25 miles per hour,” he said of observations since the shutdown.

Morency says many of his neighbors also are concerned about the situation, and the band director at Mount Airy High School complained about the traffic impact during a public forum at a council meeting last week.

Hospital sparked move

The short section of Worth Street that has been closed stretched from South to Rockford streets, where the intersection with Worth is occupied by a traffic light. The street was heavily used by motorists trying to access Rockford from South and vice versa.

That portion, which has since become the site of construction as part of expansion plans by Northern Regional, ran between the hospital and a parking lot used by its employees and the public where a helipad also is located.

The closure was requested in May by hospital President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Lumsden. It was sought in conjunction with major projects planned for the health-care facility at a total cost estimated at $11 million, encompassing building construction and more parking areas including a deck.

One part of that growth equation involves the redevelopment of the hospital’s north campus along the affected stretch of Worth Street.

A public hearing before the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners was required before the roadway could be closed, and during that hearing seven people — mostly associated with the hospital — spoke in favor of the street closure for safety reasons.

They focused on the dangers of crossing the busy section between the parking lot and hospital, including by ill or injured persons who had to be ferried across Worth Street to medical helicopters for trauma center transports.

Concerns raised

Two other citizens who spoke at the public hearing in June expressed concerns about the effect of the closure on neighboring roadways, with the already-busy intersection of South Street and Rockford streets cited as a particular concern.

While voting unanimously to close Worth, some on the city board voiced similar sentiments.

Commissioner Jon Cawley foresaw one problem with drivers trying to make left turns from South Street onto the heavily traveled Rockford Street which they were accustomed to doing from Worth.

Fellow board member Steve Yokeley recommended that the municipality ask the N.C. Department of Transportation to study the matter for possible solutions.

It was revisited at the board’s last meeting on Oct. 21, when Jonathan Jones, the band director and a teacher at Mount Airy High, addressed the Worth Street closure.

“It did create an unsafe situation,” said Jones, who was speaking not only from the vantage point of a regular motorist but as someone who serves as a city school bus driver including the “Blue Bear Bus” often seen around town.

“There’s really nowhere near the hospital to turn left safely (onto Rockford Street/U.S. 601),” Jones said of one repercussion surrounding the closure.

He pointed to sight-distance problems and the time required for a bus to negotiate such turns. “It’s really not safe in a bus — they’re not built for acceleration.”

The situation was different when Worth Street was open, with the traffic signals at its intersection with Rockford allowing such turns, Jones said. “That light was the saving grace.”

Jones urged city officials to take action to remedy the safety problem.

“I’m asking this board to do anything in your power,” he said, “to make that solution happen quickly with a light or something.”

Speed bumps sought

One complication involves the fact that Rockford Street/U.S. 601 is on the state highway system, which means the N.C. Department of Transportation must OK any stoplight placement affecting that route.

That includes both the South South and West Haymore intersections.

Morency suggested a more-immediate solution for West Haymore, located one street over from the closed section of Worth and under city government control.

“A permanent solution would be some speed bumps out there,” he said, mentioning that this has worked in other places including Durham, where Morency lived until moving to Mount Airy.

That idea has brought mixed reaction, including from Police Chief Dale Watson, who Morency has contacted about the issue along with the city manager’s office and the DOT.

Watson believes motorists would still speed in between the bumps, according to an email he sent to Morency.

Meanwhile, Mayor Ron Niland said before last week’s meeting that speed bumps would hamper snow removal and have been avoided on municipal streets for that reason, although Yokeley said they‘ve been in place on Cross Creek Drive.

“I knew it was going to increase the traffic on South Street and West Haymore,” Yokeley of the Worth Street closure, while pledging to try to hasten DOT efforts to examine the problem by emailing the city’s liaison with that agency.

While Chief Watson advised that police patrols could be stepped up on West Haymore to discourage speeding, Morency believes installing the bumps is a more-practical alternative.

“There’s got to be a solution that doesn’t cost a lot of money.”