Hall of Fame to honor inductees

November 3, 2021 John Peters II News, Sports 0
By Matthew Chapman Mount Airy News Intern

The Surry County Parks and Recreation Department and the Surry County Hall of Fame committee have chosen the inductees for the 2021 class of the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor, to be honored on Saturday.

The inductees for the Hall of Fame are Donald Grey Beane, Rick Callaway, James “Butter” Cox, Sarah Ann Knott, Kari Karns Perin, and Kenneth Shelton. All inductees have excelled in their sports, be it playing or coaching.

The Ring of Honor inductees are the Dobson Lions Club and Darren Lewis. These inductees are administrators, teams or organizations which have contributed heavily in the field of athletics in North Carolina.

“The Surry County Sports Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor committee are made up of members throughout the county,” said Bradley Key, coordinator of Programs, Special Events, and Volunteerism for the Surry County Parks and Recreation Department.

“There are 15 members on the committee. One from each region with a few at-large spots.”

The Surry County Hall of Fame induction ceremony is an annual event.

“Due to COVID, we were unable to have the event in 2020,” said Key.

This year the ceremony will be back on. The event will be held Saturday, Nov. 6, at Fisher River Park in Dobson. This includes the induction ceremony and then unveiling of the monument.

The Parks and Rec Department of Surry County facilitate the committee and the votes that are placed.