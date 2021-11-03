Police reports

A proposal calling for the Benchmark firm — already contracted to provide planning and zoning services for Mount Airy — to be paid another $67,000 for a downtown master plan has hit a roadblock over two city commissioners’ concerns.

That development during a meeting last Thursday night came on the heels of a 3-2 vote by council members on Oct. 7 to allocate $295,000 in municipal revenues for an array of projects benefiting the central business, costing $592,000 altogether.

Topping the list is an updated master plan to guide future investments downtown, both public and private, in a cost-effective manner. This would revisit a previous plan completed in 2004.

When presented with a list of six different projects on Oct. 7, city officials were asked to allocate $75,000 toward a total $125,000 cost for the update, with the group Mount Airy Downtown Inc. to supply $50,000.

The latter has earmarked $297,000 toward the $592,000 total for all six projects using revenues from a Municipal Service District tax levied on property in the central business district.

At its last meeting on Thursday night, the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners was presented with a proposal to have the Benchmark firm update the downtown plan at a cost of $67,000.

That drew questions from commissioners Jon Cawley and Tom Koch, who had voted against the $292,000 appropriation on Oct. 7 for reasons including not knowing exactly where the funding would come from — either federal stimulus money or city savings.

“It was a hasty decision,” Cawley said of that move during last week’s meeting, when he and Koch also questioned the involvement of Benchmark.

The Charlotte-based firm has provided planning-related services to Mount Airy since 2011, when city officials decided to privatize those functions, and includes two Benchmark employees working in-house at the Municipal Building.

Don’t “push this through”

In addition to questioning aspects of the downtown plan, Cawley raised concerns about the manner in which an agreement for it with Benchmark was to be approved.

This included having the matter considered through a consent agenda for Thursday night’s meeting, which refers to routine items that typically are lumped together for action in a single rubber-stamp vote.

“Which means we do it without any discussion,” Cawley explained at the meeting, when the downtown master plan issue was removed from the consent agenda at Koch’s request to be considered on its own merits.

“I didn’t want to see us push this through in a consent agenda,” Cawley concurred.

He questioned paying Benchmark for the downtown project when the firm already is receiving $145,000 per year to serve the municipality under a new contract that went into effect on July 1.

“It doesn’t tell us who from Benchmark is going to be working on it,” Cawley said of wording in the proposal for the firm to prepare the plan.

“Is it going to be those two?” the veteran commissioner asked regarding city Planning Director Andy Goodall — a Benchmark employee Cawley said does “a fabulous job” here while splitting time with another community — and Ben Barcroft, another firm employee stationed locally.

If that is the case, Cawley wondered if the downtown study would interfere with their regular duties with the city. He also asked if the work on the plan could be done in-house by the Benchmark staff without paying another $67,000 — “even if it takes a little bit longer.”

The question of how the $67,000 study cost was arrived at also emerged Thursday night — rather than the $125,000 originally cited — with Cawley speculating if this was a matter of Benchmark “saving the day” by offering the cheaper price.

“I have no answers to anything,” he said.

“We were given no prior information,” Koch said of board members’ preparation before Thursday’s meeting.

Cawley added that he also wanted to know what needed to be updated about the 2004 study. “I would like for someone professional to come in and evaluate the plan we have now.”

Given Cawley’s and Koch’s concerns, the five commissioners as a whole agreed by consensus to delay action on funding the downtown master plan.

“I think Benchmark should just come and do a presentation,” Commissioner Joe Zalescik suggested, which will indeed occur at an upcoming meeting. “I’d like to hear from Benchmark and their professional staff.”

While saying he wants to move quickly on the downtown master plan, Commissioner Steve Yokeley agreed that there are questions needing answers.

Along with guiding future investments downtown, the plan would include identifying development opportunities; public parking solutions; a traffic-flow analysis and possible changes such as the removal of stoplights along North Main Street and making it two-way rather than one-way; and burying overhead power lines, among others.

Officials have said it could be funded through funds approved to Mount Airy through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act to help communities recover from the pandemic, of which the city expects to garner around $3 million.

If the board had agreed to proceed with the downtown plan last Thursday, money from the city’s fund balance, or savings, would have been designated for that until officials determined whether it is an allowable use of the federal ARP dollars.