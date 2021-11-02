City manager opening attracts 17 applicants

November 2, 2021 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Jones

Seventeen people have applied to become Mount Airy’s next city manager, according to Mayor Ron Niland.

That number reflected applications received by a Monday deadline which had been set for the process, and possibly might be joined by others that are eligible due to being postmarked on or before the Nov. 1 date.

Niland indicated Tuesday that he believes some worthy finalists can be gleaned from the group at hand, while also referring to the unusual condition of the economy today as an aggravating factor.

“It’s fewer than I thought we would get,” the mayor said. “However, you have a situation with a pandemic and other things and people just aren’t interested in moving.”

Niland thinks the amount of applicants for the manager vacancy reflects the overall state of the economy in which employers are having difficulty finding enough staff members for certain positions.

The last time Mount Airy was in the market for a city manager, in 2010, 40 people applied for the post that Barbara Jones — then the assistant manager here — subsequently was appointed to fill by the council.

Jones retired as manager effective Oct. 1, ending a 30-year career in municipal government overall.

In the wake of her departure, Mount Airy officials put out a wide net to secure Jones’ successor, which produced applicants from far reaches of the country.

Eight people from North Carolina applied, including one from Surry County, with others residing in such states as California, Texas, Ohio, Maine, Georgia and Virginia.

“The next step is probably looking at the applicants and trying to narrow it (the field) down to eight or 10 that you might want to talk to on the phone,” the mayor said. “A lot of them are out of state — they may have to do some phone interviews at first.”

Niland said he plans to ask for a closed session to be held during a Thursday afternoon meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners to determine the exact procedure for hiring the new manager.

Typically, applicants are narrowed down to a small number of finalists leading to the selection of someone for a job.

Then time must be allowed for the person picked to give sufficient notice to his or her present employer.

“So we’re looking at mid-January,” the mayor said of the time frame for having a new person in place, which could stretch into February depending on such factors.

Jones has said she planned her retirement so that the next city manager could be installed in time to take the reins during the municipal budget season. It begins early in the year and culminates with the passage of the 2022-23 spending plan next June.

Mount Airy Parks and Recreation Director Darren Lewis is serving as interim city manager while also juggling his regular responsibilities.

Lewis is said to not be interested in the manager’s job on a permanent basis, according to previous reports.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.