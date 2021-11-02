Pettitt Memorial 5K set for Nov. 6

The Jacob Pettitt Memorial 5K Walk/Run raises money for the Jacob Daniel Pettitt Scholarship Fund. Both the 5K and scholarship fund honor the memory of Jacob Pettitt, who died at the age of 15 after an automobile accident in September 2013.
Kennedy Pettitt shows off the Jacob Pettitt Memorial 5K Walk/Run medal and shirt in 2018.
Registration is now open for the eighth annual Jacob Pettitt Memorial 5K Walk/Run.
The event serves as a fundraiser for the Jacob Daniel Pettitt Memorial Scholarship Fund, which provides a scholarship for a graduating East Surry High School student each year.
The 2021 edition will feature two parts to accommodate all parties interested in participating.
The first is an in-person 5K walk/run scheduled to take place Saturday, Nov. 6, at Fairview United Methodist Church in Shoals. Planners of the event said the race will be a quality in-person 5K event to accommodate the serious competitor, as well as participants of all levels.
Added to the Jacob Pettitt Memorial 5K last year is the Cardinal Strut Virtual Run/Walk. This is for individuals who want to participate but need to race on their own time and on a chosen course or treadmill.
All proceeds from both events will benefit the Jacob Daniel Pettitt Scholarship Fund.
The event and the scholarship honor the memory of Jacob Pettitt, who died at the age of 15 after an automobile accident on Sept. 3, 2013. An East Surry sophomore, Pettitt remained in a coma for 19 days as fellow students, friends and community residents prayed and reached out in support of the Pettitt family.
He died on Sept. 22 of that year.
“Jacob left us far too early,” it says on the race’s registration website. “His passing brought about a revival in the Shoals community as well as in Surry County. Jacob had high standards and always strived to be the best at what he did. Through this event we aim to honor those standards by coming together to raise money for a scholarship to be awarded to someone who shares those standards.”
Those standards are emphasized by a quote shared by Jacob on Twitter.
“One day I want to look God in the eyes and tell Him that I’ve used every single ounce of talent He gave me,” he wrote.
The first Jacob Daniel Pettitt Scholarship was awarded to a member of Jacob’s high school graduating class of 2016.
The price of registration is $25 for anyone younger than 18. Standard registration, including day-of-race registration, is $35 for adults 18 and over. Online registration for the In-Person 5K ends Thursday, November 4th at 6:00 PM, and Virtual 5K registration is open online through November 5th.
Runners can register online at jacobpettittmemorial5k.itsyourrace.com.
Day-of-race registration will begin at 7 a.m. The 5K is scheduled to start at 8:30. Limited quantities of extra shirts will be available on race day, but are not guaranteed.
Awards will be presented to the top three male and female competitors of each age group and overall for the in-person race. Age groups are as follows: 14 and under, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, and 70 and over.
Event packets may be claimed early on Friday, Nov. 5 from 5-7 p.m. at Fairview UMC or the morning of Nov. 6 from 7-8:15 a.m. The race is set to begin at 8:30 a.m.
Fairview United Methodist Church is located at 3692 Quaker Church Road, in the Shoals community of Pinnacle.
Sponsors for the Jacob Pettitt Memorial 5K and Cardinal Strut Virtual Run/Walk include: Carson Industries, Chilton Train, Country Road Strawberries, Dinner Dash, Foothills Hardware and Builders Supply, Grace and Sparrow Boutique, Hayco Construction, Indulge Soapery, Northedge Interiors, Pilot Knob Outfitters, Pilot Mountain Flower Shop, Pilot Mountain Rapid Lube, Pruitt Insurance and Triad Builders of King.