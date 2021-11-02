Ruritan event combines cruise-in, barbecue

November 2, 2021 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
Staff Report

A quartet of cooks, from left, Caleb Parker, Greg Parker, Cody Magee and Billy Magee dished up the food for the 34th-annual Barbecue/People’s Choice Award Cruise-In held by the Ararat Ruritan Club in Virginia.

<p>Billy Lane, left, was the winner of a People’s Choice Award trophy for the cruise-in, who is pictured with Taylor Smith Pruitt.</p>

Billy Lane, left, was the winner of a People’s Choice Award trophy for the cruise-in, who is pictured with Taylor Smith Pruitt.

ARARAT, Va. — A cruise-in can be an enjoyable experience, and so is feasting on barbecue, so when an event in Ararat combined the two it proved to be a memorable occasion.

This was manifested with the 34th-annual Barbecue/People’s Choice Award Cruise-In held in late October by the Ararat Ruritan Club.

The food part of the equation for the afternoon-long event was supplied by four different chefs. As a testament to their culinary expertise all of the barbecue was sold out before 5:30 p.m., according to information from Mary Dellenback Hill of the club’s governing board.

Those donning the aprons were Caleb Parker, Greg Parker, Cody Magee and Billy Magee, who were described as “fantastic cooks.”

Meanwhile, unique vehicles trickled in for the cruise-in as the afternoon wore on, with about 40 involved altogether, the presence of which was much appreciated by event organizers.

A People’s Choice Award trophy went to the owner of the vehicle determined to be the favorite of the group, Billy Lane.

The winning entry was decided democratically by those in attendance, who cast votes by buying tickets at a cost of $1 each or $5 for five votes.