Ruritan event combines cruise-in, barbecue

Any plans by Mount Airy to reinstate a controversial zoning provision giving it control of areas outside the city limits must go through the county government first.

That fact emerged last Thursday night when the issue of rekindling the extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) zone, which Mount Airy dismantled in 2019 through a 3-2 vote, was discussed.

Commissioner Steve Yokeley, a supporter of that provision allowing the municipality to govern commercial and residential development for one mile outside the entirety of its boundaries, introduced a motion then to direct the Mount Airy Planning Board to evaluate that possibility.

It is an advisory group to the commissioners which studies matters related to zoning and makes recommendations to the city council for final action.

But the words were barely out of Yokeley’s mouth when Commissioner Jon Cawley — an ETJ opponent — pointed to the existence of a state statute that prohibits a municipality from implementing that zoning on its own.

“This is not our decision to make,” Cawley said. “It would be for the county commissioners to make this decision as to whether or not we could ever again get an ETJ (zone).”

Cawley cited North Carolina statute 160D-202 (c), which says: “No city may extend its extraterritorial powers beyond one mile from its corporate limits without the approval of the board or boards of county commissioners with jurisdiction over the area.”

“You’re right, we don’t have the authority to do it,” agreed Mayor Ron Niland, a former city manager here who also is familiar with such statutes through his work as a consultant with other municipal government units.

“It would be the county board giving it to us,” Niland added.

Mount Airy relinquished its control of the areas in question to Surry officials after voting to eliminate the outside zone in June 2019. This came in the wake of a public hearing in the auditorium of the city’s high school during which a majority of residents in the zone who spoke asked to be removed from its control.

ETJ zoning had existed for nearly 20 years after being implemented as a precursor to a massive round of forced annexation, to oversee and manage growth in fringe areas eventually brought in to the municipality. With such annexation no longer an issue, the tone among the majority of city commissioners in office two years ago was that the extraterritorial jurisdiction zoning had outlived its usefulness.

The zone included an estimated 7,000 to 8,000 people and about 9,000 acres.

Yokeley has argued that there is still a need for the zone to protect city residents living near the county border from unwanted development just outside Mount Airy.

Citizen criticizes ETJ zone

A speaker at an open forum last Thursday night restated some of the same concerns that ETJ opponents had voiced in 2019, including a lack of accountability for Mount Airy elected officials among their “constituents” in the zone.

“I can’t vote for you, yet you can dictate to me what I can do with my land,” Chris King, who lives off North Franklin Road and formerly was included in the now-defunct ETJ zone, told council members. “That’s wrong.”

King also cited an example of how residents in what might be considered a No-Man’s Land were affected, saying he was required to buy a city permit to build a garage on his property. Yet no municipal inspector actually came out to check on the job, said King, who indicated that this was representative of disadvantages and coverage gaps those living in the zone faced.

The local citizen said that if the ETJ provision is reinstated, he should at least be allowed to vote in municipal elections or run for city office himself.

King also complained about zone-area residents having to pay double rates for city water due to living outside its limits.

Yokeley’s motion passes

Despite Cawley’s reference to the state statute limiting Mount Airy’s ability to restore extraterritorial jurisdiction zoning, the commissioners voted 4-1 in favor of Yokeley’s motion to refer the issue to the Planning Board. Under that motion, that group is to evaluate the zoning proposal and return with a recommendation on what should be done.

Cawley was the dissenter.

“We can go through all the steps we want to go through, but we do not have the power to re-establish the ETJ (zone),” he said of city officials. “And we need to understand that as we go forward.”

Mayor Niland pointed out that Mount Airy still maintains the option of requesting permission from the Surry County Board of Commissioners to reinstate extraterritorial jurisdiction zoning.

Cawley said that in contacts with county commissioners, “they’ve made it very clear to me … that they have no appetite” to reopen the ETJ issue.

“So I think it is a formality that we probably should forego,” he said of any such request to Surry.