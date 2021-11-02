Standing 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 275 pounds, Clint Riggs protects the quarterback as a starting offensive lineman for the Mount Airy Bears — but he recently kicked that up a notch by helping to save a life.

On Aug. 25, the youth found Bobby Swaim, 73, unresponsive in the yard of the latter’s home on West Oakdale Street. With valuable seconds ticking away in a tense situation, Clint was able to summon emergency assistance by calling 911 and helped move Swaim to a location where first-responders could put their skills to work.

“They loaded him into the ambulance and they got his pulse restored on the scene,” city Fire Chief Zane Poindexter said Thursday night when Clint was commended for his role during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.

The 16-year-old junior at Mount Airy High School was presented with a resolution of recognition citing his “quick thinking and commitment to serving the community” in helping to save Swaim’s life.

“Mr. Riggs is a shining example of the community’s youth and his selfless act will be a model for others for years to come,” adds the resolution. It expresses the mayor’s and commissioners’ “sincere appreciation and gratitude for (his) invaluable contributions to the city of Mount Airy and surrounding communities.”

The youth received a standing ovation from a council meeting audience Thursday which included family members of both him and Swaim.

Volunteerism a catalyst

Clint Riggs’ story of community service that made a difference for Bobby Swaim actually begins last spring, when Clint and his dad Jonathan became involved with an organization called Raising Men Lawn Care Services (RMLCS).

It combines a union of yard maintenance service volunteers with a commitment to establish an inspiring program to keep youth on a positive path, according to the city government resolution.

Participants accept a “50-yard challenge” to mow that many lawns free of charge for the elderly, disabled, single parents, veterans and other community residents in need, which Clint accepted on May 4.

Swaim was one of Clint’s “customers” and the youth went to his residence on Aug. 25 for no particular reason — as if guided by some unseen force — Clint recalled in remarks at Thursday night’s meeting.

“I really had no intentions of going over there — I just happened to be on that end of town,” he said of venturing to the Swaim home after receiving his driver’s license just two days before.

Clint went “back and forth” in his mind about whether he should check on the lawn there, and something was triggered within him at the last second.

“It was God tugging at my heart saying I needed to be there at the right place at the right time,” the high-schooler observed while downplaying his own role in the incident. “So don’t thank me — thank God.”

“When he gets there, he finds Bobby in the driveway…unresponsive, lying there,” Chief Poindexter elaborated.

“Our fire truck I think was the first one there,” he said of a program in which city firefighters respond to medical emergencies as part of their duties.

“Where Mr. Swaim was in the yard it was difficult for our guys to start treatment,” Poindexter continued. “Clint not only called (911), he helped them move him to an appropriate place to where they could start CPR on Mr. Swaim.”

The patient was hospitalized for about a week and a half en route to a happy ending, according to comments at the meeting.

“And it was because of this young man and some dedicated first-responders,” summed-up the fire chief. He credited this to the “tremendous” youths in the community and parents who “want to teach their kids the right way to do things, and that’s what we’ve got here.”

Swaim did not attend Thursday night’s meeting, but his daughter — Amy Myers of Kernersville — was on hand to help thank Clint.

Myers said it was unclear whether her father had suffered a heart attack on the day he was found, but has had a pacemaker put in as a result.

It also was mentioned Thursday night that Clint Riggs has been weathering a personal loss in recent weeks — the death of his dad due to complications of COVID-19 on Sept. 25 — a month after the lifesaving incident. Jonathan Riggs left behind three children in all and his wife Malinda.

Yet the lessons of helping one’s fellow man which Clint Riggs’ parents instilled in him and led to Bobby Swaim’s life being saved will live on, it was pointed out Thursday night.

“It think that’s a special, special thing,” Chief Poindexter said of various elements coming together to result in that outcome.