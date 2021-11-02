November 2, 2021 John Peters II News 0

Mount Airy Ukulele Retreat Instructor George Smith works with a few of the retreat attendees while showing off his retreat t-shirt. (Robbie Curlee | Surry Arts Council)

There might have been a chill in the air on Saturday, but for anyone around the Historic Earle Theatre, the atmosphere might have seemed a little more South Pacific.

At least in sound.

That is because the third annual Mount Airy Ukulele Retreat was underway, a two-day gathering of ukulele fans from across North Carolina and Virginia.

After registering on Friday, attendees gathered at the Historic Earle Theatre and studied strum patterns and rhythm. Later they gathered on the Andy Griffith Playhouse stage and learned about improvising solos and jamming. The highlight of the Saturday component including rehearsing and performing at the WPAQ Merry-Go-Round on the stage of the Historic Earle Theatre.

That show, hosted by Jennie Lowry, is the second longest continuously running live radio broadcast in the nation, second only to the Grand Ole Opry. The weekly event is both broadcast live and streamed.

Later in the day and on Sunday, participants studied and enjoyed fingerpicking techniques, movable chords, a Halloween Ukulele jam, and more. The local group MAUI, short for Mount Airy Ukulele Invasion, performed a free concert on Sunday afternoon at the Andy Griffith Playhouse to close the retreat.

The instructor for the weekend retreat was George Smith. Smith has taught both private and group lessons at Olde Mill Music in Mount Airy since 2007. He has played with numerous bands on instruments ranging from 6-string banjo to keyboards, drums, and more. He plays and teaches music ranging from rock to popular tunes.

For more information on upcoming ukulele retreats follow Mount Airy Ukulele Retreat on Facebook, www.surryarts.org, or email rj@surryarts.org . George Smith may be contacted at redbrushmusic@hotmail.com.