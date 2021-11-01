Police reports

October 31, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A vehicle was stolen in Mount Airy Wednesday after the keys were left inside, according to city police reports.

The 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser, owned by Edward Eugene Salisbury Jr. of Truckers Loop in Cana, Virginia, was discovered missing Wednesday night from the parking lot of O’Reilly Auto Parts on West Pine Street, where Salisbury is employed.

The car, valued at $5,000, is red in color and was bearing Virginia license tags with the number UBC6131.

• Police were told Thursday that a Samsung Galaxy S20 cell phone, valued at $700, went missing earlier this month from Biscuitville on Rockford Street, where its owner, Alexa Nicole Gabinelli, a resident of September Lane, is employed. The phone is described as black in color.

• Tracey Robert McMillian, 54, of Independence, Virginia, was arrested on a felony drug charge early last Sunday after officers investigated a suspicious vehicle on the premises of an unnamed convenience store at 512 W. Pine St.

McMillian is accused of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance — apparently methamphetamine although police records did not specify that — along with misdemeanor charges of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for a Nov. 22 appearance in District Court.

• Jesus Jose Arellano, 30, of 115 Square St., was charged with second-degree trespassing on Oct. 18 after being encountered by police at Papa John’s Pizza on Rockford Street, from which he had been banned by a Papa John’s general manager in July 2016.

Arellano was released under a $200 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court this coming Monday.